Create Your First Module

We recommend you get started with Nuxt modules using our starter template:
npm create nuxt -- -t module my-module
yarn create nuxt -t module my-module
pnpm create nuxt -t module my-module
bun create nuxt --template=module my-module
This will create a
my-module project with all the boilerplate necessary to develop and publish your module.
Next steps:
my-module in your IDE of choice
npm run dev:prepare
Learn how to perform basic tasks with the module starter.
While your module source code lives inside the
src directory, to develop a module you often need a Nuxt application to test it against. That's what the
playground directory is for. It's a Nuxt application you can tinker with that is already configured to run with your module.
You can interact with the playground like with any Nuxt application.
npm run dev, it should reload itself as you make changes to your module in the
src directory
npm run dev:build
nuxt commands can be used against the
playground directory (e.g.
nuxt <COMMAND> playground). Feel free to declare additional
dev:* scripts within your
package.json referencing them for convenience.
The module starter comes with a basic test suite:
npm run lint
npm run test or
npm run test:watch
Nuxt modules come with their own builder provided by
@nuxt/module-builder. This builder doesn't require any configuration on your end, supports TypeScript, and makes sure your assets are properly bundled to be distributed to other Nuxt applications.
You can build your module by running
npm run prepack.
playground takes care of it while developing, and the release script also has you covered when publishing.
npm login.
While you can publish your module by bumping its version and using the
npm publish command, the module starter comes with a release script that helps you make sure you publish a working version of your module to npm and more.
To use the release script, first, commit all your changes (we recommend you follow Conventional Commits to also take advantage of automatic version bump and changelog update), then run the release script with
npm run release.
When running the release script, the following will happen:
npm run lint)
npm run test)
npm run prepack)
release script in your
package.json to better suit your needs.