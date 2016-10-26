utils

Use the utils/ directory to auto-import your utility functions throughout your application.

The main purpose of the app/utils/ directory is to allow a semantic distinction between your Vue composables and other auto-imported utility functions.

Usage

Method 1: Using named export

utils/index.ts
export const { format: formatNumber } = Intl.NumberFormat('en-GB', {
  notation: 'compact',
  maximumFractionDigits: 1,
})

Method 2: Using default export

utils/random-entry.ts or utils/randomEntry.ts
// It will be available as randomEntry() (camelCase of file name without extension)
export default function (arr: Array<any>) {
  return arr[Math.floor(Math.random() * arr.length)]
}

You can now use auto imported utility functions in .js, .ts and .vue files

app/app.vue
<template>
  <p>{{ formatNumber(1234) }}</p>
</template>
Read more in Docs > 4 X > Guide > Concepts > Auto Imports.
Read and edit a live example in Docs > 4 X > Examples > Features > Auto Imports.
The way app/utils/ auto-imports work and are scanned is identical to the app/composables/ directory.
These utils are only available within the Vue part of your app.
Only server/utils are auto-imported in the server/ directory.