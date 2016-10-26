The main purpose of the app/utils/ directory is to allow a semantic distinction between your Vue composables and other auto-imported utility functions.

Method 1: Using named export

utils/index.ts export const { format : formatNumber } = Intl . NumberFormat ( ' en-GB ' , { notation : ' compact ' , maximumFractionDigits : 1 , } )

Method 2: Using default export

utils/random-entry.ts or utils/randomEntry.ts // It will be available as randomEntry() (camelCase of file name without extension) export default function ( arr : Array < any >) { return arr [ Math . floor ( Math . random () * arr . length )] }

You can now use auto imported utility functions in .js , .ts and .vue files

app/app.vue < template > < p > {{ formatNumber(1234) }} </ p > </ template >

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Guide > Concepts > Auto Imports . Read more in

The way app/utils/ auto-imports work and are scanned is identical to the The wayauto-imports work and are scanned is identical to the app/composables/ directory.