Plugins in Nuxt allow you to extend your application with additional functionality. However, improper use can lead to performance bottlenecks. This guide outlines best practices to optimize your Nuxt plugins.

A large number of plugins can cause performance issues, especially if they require expensive computations or take too long to initialize. Since plugins run during the hydration phase, inefficient setups can block rendering and degrade the user experience.

Whenever possible, favor composition over plugins. Just like in Vue, many utilities and composables can be used directly without the need for a plugin. This keeps your project lightweight and improves maintainability.