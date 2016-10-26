nuxt.config.ts

The
nuxt.config file extension can either be
.js,
.ts or
.mjs.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
// My Nuxt config
})
defineNuxtConfig helper is globally available without import.
You can explicitly import
defineNuxtConfig from
nuxt/config if you prefer:
import { defineNuxtConfig } from 'nuxt/config'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
// My Nuxt config
})
To ensure your configuration is up to date, Nuxt will make a full restart when detecting changes in the main configuration file, the
.env,
.nuxtignore and
.nuxtrc dotfiles.