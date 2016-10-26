The nuxt.config file extension can either be .js , .ts or .mjs .

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { // My Nuxt config } )

defineNuxtConfig helper is globally available without import.

You can explicitly import defineNuxtConfig from nuxt/config if you prefer:

nuxt.config.ts import { defineNuxtConfig } from ' nuxt/config ' export default defineNuxtConfig ( { // My Nuxt config } )

Discover all the available options in the Nuxt configuration documentation.