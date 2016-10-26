nuxt.config.ts

Nuxt can be easily configured with a single nuxt.config file.

The nuxt.config file extension can either be .js, .ts or .mjs.

nuxt.config.ts
export default defineNuxtConfig({
  // My Nuxt config
})
defineNuxtConfig helper is globally available without import.

You can explicitly import defineNuxtConfig from nuxt/config if you prefer:

nuxt.config.ts
import { defineNuxtConfig } from 'nuxt/config'

export default defineNuxtConfig({
  // My Nuxt config
})
Discover all the available options in the Nuxt configuration documentation.

To ensure your configuration is up to date, Nuxt will make a full restart when detecting changes in the main configuration file, the .env, .nuxtignore and .nuxtrc dotfiles.