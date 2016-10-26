Understand Module Structure

There are two types of Nuxt modules:

published modules are distributed on npm - you can see a list of some community modules on the Nuxt website.

"local" modules exist within a Nuxt project, either inlined in Nuxt config or within the modules directory.

In either case, they work in the same way.

When using the starter, your module definition is available at src/module.ts .

The module definition is the entry point of your module. It's what gets loaded by Nuxt when your module is referenced within a Nuxt configuration.

At a low level, a Nuxt module definition is a simple, potentially asynchronous, function accepting inline user options and a nuxt object to interact with Nuxt.

export default function ( inlineOptions , nuxt ) { // You can do whatever you like here.. console . log ( inlineOptions . token ) // `123` console . log ( nuxt . options . dev ) // `true` or `false` nuxt . hook ( ' ready ' , ( nuxt ) => { console . log ( ' Nuxt is ready ' ) } ) }

You can get type hinting for this function using the higher-level defineNuxtModule helper provided by Nuxt Kit.

import { defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( ( options , nuxt ) => { nuxt . hook ( ' pages:extend ' , ( pages ) => { console . log ( ` Discovered ${ pages . length } pages ` ) } ) } )

However, we do not recommend using this low-level function definition. Instead, to define a module, we recommend using the object-syntax with meta property to identify your module, especially when publishing to npm.

This helper makes writing Nuxt modules more straightforward by implementing many common patterns needed by modules, guaranteeing future compatibility and improving the experience for both module authors and users.

import { defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { meta : { // Usually the npm package name of your module name : ' @nuxtjs/example ' , // The key in `nuxt.config` that holds your module options configKey : ' sample ' , // Compatibility constraints compatibility : { // Semver version of supported nuxt versions nuxt : ' >=3.0.0 ' , }, }, // Default configuration options for your module, can also be a function returning those defaults : {}, // Shorthand sugar to register Nuxt hooks hooks : {}, // Configuration for other modules - this does not ensure the module runs before // your module, but it allows you to change the other module's configuration before it runs moduleDependencies : { ' some-module ' : { // You can specify a version constraint for the module. If the user has a different // version installed, Nuxt will throw an error on startup. version : ' >=2 ' , // By default moduleDependencies will be added to the list of modules to be installed // by Nuxt unless `optional` is set. optional : true , // Any configuration that should override `nuxt.options`. overrides : {}, // Any configuration that should be set. It will override module defaults but // will not override any configuration set in `nuxt.options`. defaults : {}, }, }, // The function holding your module logic, it can be asynchronous setup ( moduleOptions , nuxt ) { // ... }, } )

defineNuxtModule returns a wrapper function with the lower level (inlineOptions, nuxt) module signature. This wrapper function applies defaults and other necessary steps before calling your setup function:

Support defaults and meta.configKey for automatically merging module options

and for automatically merging module options Type hints and automated type inference

Ensure module gets installed only once using a unique key computed from meta.name or meta.configKey

or Automatically register Nuxt hooks

Automatically check for compatibility issues based on module meta

Expose getOptions and getMeta for internal usage of Nuxt

and for internal usage of Nuxt Ensuring backward and upward compatibility as long as the module is using defineNuxtModule from the latest version of @nuxt/kit

from the latest version of Integration with module builder tooling

When using the starter, the runtime directory is src/runtime/ .

Modules, like everything in a Nuxt configuration, aren't included in your application runtime. However, you might want your module to provide, or inject runtime code to the application it's installed on. That's what the runtime directory enables you to do.

Inside the runtime directory, you can provide any kind of assets related to the Nuxt app:

Vue components

Composables

Nuxt plugins

To the server engine, Nitro:

API routes

Middlewares

Nitro plugins

Or any other kind of asset you want to inject in users' Nuxt applications:

Stylesheets

3D models

Images

etc.

You'll then be able to inject all those assets inside the application from your module definition .

Learn more about asset injection in the recipes section