LLMs.txt is a structured documentation format specifically designed for large language models (LLMs). Nuxt provides LLMs.txt files that contain comprehensive information about the framework, making it easy for AI tools to understand and assist with Nuxt development.

These files are optimized for AI consumption and contain structured information about concepts, APIs, usage patterns, and best practices.

We provide LLMs.txt routes to help AI tools access our documentation:

/llms.txt - Contains a structured overview of all documentation pages and their links (~5K tokens)

- Provides comprehensive documentation including getting started guides, API references, blog posts, and deployment guides (~1M+ tokens)

Most users should start with /llms.txt - it contains all essential information and works with standard LLM context windows.Use /llms-full.txt only if you need comprehensive implementation details and your AI tool supports large contexts (200K+ tokens).

@-symbol must be typed manually - When using tools like Cursor or Windsurf, the @ symbol must be typed by hand in the chat interface. Copy-pasting breaks the tool's ability to recognize it as a context reference.

Nuxt provides specialized LLMs.txt files that you can reference in Cursor for better AI assistance with Nuxt development.

Direct reference: Mention the LLMs.txt URLs when asking questions Add these specific URLs to your project context using @docs

Windsurf can directly access the Nuxt LLMs.txt files to understand framework usage and best practices.

Use @docs to reference specific LLMs.txt URLs

Create persistent rules referencing these URLs in your workspace

Any AI tool that supports LLMs.txt can use these routes to better understand Nuxt.