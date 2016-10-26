LLMs.txt is a structured documentation format specifically designed for large language models (LLMs). Nuxt provides LLMs.txt files that contain comprehensive information about the framework, making it easy for AI tools to understand and assist with Nuxt development.
These files are optimized for AI consumption and contain structured information about concepts, APIs, usage patterns, and best practices.
We provide LLMs.txt routes to help AI tools access our documentation:
/llms.txt - Contains a structured overview of all documentation pages and their links (~5K tokens)
/llms-full.txt - Provides comprehensive documentation including getting started guides, API references, blog posts, and deployment guides (~1M+ tokens)
@ symbol must be typed by hand in the chat interface. Copy-pasting breaks the tool's ability to recognize it as a context reference.
Nuxt provides specialized LLMs.txt files that you can reference in Cursor for better AI assistance with Nuxt development.
@docs
Read more about Cursor Web and Docs Search
Windsurf can directly access the Nuxt LLMs.txt files to understand framework usage and best practices.
@docs to reference specific LLMs.txt URLs
Read more about Windsurf Web and Docs Search
Any AI tool that supports LLMs.txt can use these routes to better understand Nuxt.
MCP Server
Use Nuxt documentation in your AI assistants with Model Context Protocol support.
Custom Routing
