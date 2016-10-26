Nuxt provides an
app/app.config.ts config file to expose reactive configuration within your application with the ability to update it at runtime within lifecycle or using a nuxt plugin and editing it with HMR (hot-module-replacement).
You can easily provide runtime app configuration using
app.config.ts file. It can have either of
.ts,
.js, or
.mjs extensions.
export default defineAppConfig({
foo: 'bar',
})
app.config file. It is exposed to the user client bundle.
srcDir, make sure to place the
app.config file at the root of the new
srcDir path.
To expose config and environment variables to the rest of your app, you will need to define configuration in
app.config file.
export default defineAppConfig({
theme: {
primaryColor: '#ababab',
},
})
We can now universally access
theme both when server-rendering the page and in the browser using
useAppConfig composable.
<script setup lang="ts">
const appConfig = useAppConfig()
console.log(appConfig.theme)
</script>
The
updateAppConfig utility can be used to update the
app.config at runtime.
<script setup>
const appConfig = useAppConfig() // { foo: 'bar' }
const newAppConfig = { foo: 'baz' }
updateAppConfig(newAppConfig)
console.log(appConfig) // { foo: 'baz' }
</script>
Nuxt tries to automatically generate a TypeScript interface from provided app config so you won't have to type it yourself.
However, there are some cases where you might want to type it yourself. There are two possible things you might want to type.
AppConfigInput might be used by module authors who are declaring what valid input options are when setting app config. This will not affect the type of
useAppConfig().
declare module 'nuxt/schema' {
interface AppConfigInput {
/** Theme configuration */
theme?: {
/** Primary app color */
primaryColor?: string
}
}
}
// It is always important to ensure you import/export something when augmenting a type
export {}
If you want to type the result of calling
useAppConfig(), then you will want to extend
AppConfig.
AppConfig as you will overwrite the types Nuxt infers from your actually defined app config.
declare module 'nuxt/schema' {
interface AppConfig {
// This will entirely replace the existing inferred `theme` property
theme: {
// You might want to type this value to add more specific types than Nuxt can infer,
// such as string literal types
primaryColor?: 'red' | 'blue'
}
}
}
// It is always important to ensure you import/export something when augmenting a type
export {}
Nuxt uses a custom merging strategy for the
AppConfig within the layers of your application.
This strategy is implemented using a Function Merger, which allows defining a custom merging strategy for every key in
app.config that has an array as value.
app.config in project.
Here's an example of how you can use:
export default defineAppConfig({
// Default array value
array: ['hello'],
})
export default defineAppConfig({
// Overwrite default array value by using a merger function
array: () => ['bonjour'],
})
As of Nuxt v3.3, the
app.config.ts file is shared with Nitro, which results in the following limitations:
app.config.ts.
These limitations occur because Nitro processes the app config without full Vue component support.
While it's possible to use Vite plugins in the Nitro config as a workaround, this approach is not recommended:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
nitro: {
vite: {
plugins: [vue()],
},
},
})
