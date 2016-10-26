Custom Routing

In Nuxt, your routing is defined by the structure of your files inside the app/pages directory. However, since it uses vue-router under the hood, Nuxt offers you several ways to add custom routes in your project.
Using router options, you can optionally override or extend your routes using a function that accepts the scanned routes and returns customized routes.
If it returns
null or
undefined, Nuxt will fall back to the default routes (useful to modify input array).
import type { RouterConfig } from '@nuxt/schema'
export default {
// https://router.vuejs.org/api/interfaces/routeroptions#routes
routes: _routes => [
{
name: 'home',
path: '/',
component: () => import('~/pages/home.vue'),
},
],
} satisfies RouterConfig
routes function with metadata defined in
definePageMeta of the component you provide. If you want that to happen, you should use the
pages:extend hook which is called at build-time.
You can add, change or remove pages from the scanned routes with the
pages:extend nuxt hook.
For example, to prevent creating routes for any
.ts files:
import type { NuxtPage } from '@nuxt/schema'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
hooks: {
'pages:extend' (pages) {
// add a route
pages.push({
name: 'profile',
path: '/profile',
file: '~/extra-pages/profile.vue',
})
// remove routes
function removePagesMatching (pattern: RegExp, pages: NuxtPage[] = []) {
const pagesToRemove: NuxtPage[] = []
for (const page of pages) {
if (page.file && pattern.test(page.file)) {
pagesToRemove.push(page)
} else {
removePagesMatching(pattern, page.children)
}
}
for (const page of pagesToRemove) {
pages.splice(pages.indexOf(page), 1)
}
}
removePagesMatching(/\.ts$/, pages)
},
},
})
If you plan to add a whole set of pages related with a specific functionality, you might want to use a Nuxt module.
The Nuxt kit provides a few ways to add routes:
extendPages (callback: pages => void)
extendRouteRules (route: string, rule: NitroRouteConfig, options: ExtendRouteRulesOptions)
On top of customizing options for
vue-router, Nuxt offers additional options to customize the router.
router.optionsUsing
This is the recommended way to specify router options.
import type { RouterConfig } from '@nuxt/schema'
export default {
} satisfies RouterConfig
It is possible to add more router options files by adding files within the
pages:routerOptions hook. Later items in the array override earlier ones.
optional is set, in which case it will only apply when page-based routing is already enabled.
import { createResolver } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
hooks: {
'pages:routerOptions' ({ files }) {
const resolver = createResolver(import.meta.url)
// add a route
files.push({
path: resolver.resolve('./runtime/router-options'),
optional: true,
})
},
},
})
nuxt.configUsing
Note: Only JSON serializable options are configurable:
linkActiveClass
linkExactActiveClass
end
sensitive
strict
hashMode
scrollBehaviorType
export default defineNuxtConfig({
router: {
options: {},
},
})
You can enable hash history in SPA mode using the
hashMode config. In this mode, router uses a hash character (#) before the actual URL that is internally passed. When enabled, the URL is never sent to the server and SSR is not supported.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
ssr: false,
router: {
options: {
hashMode: true,
},
},
})
You can optionally customize the scroll behavior for hash links. When you set the config to be
smooth and you load a page with a hash link (e.g.
https://example.com/blog/my-article#comments), you will see that the browser smoothly scrolls to this anchor.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
router: {
options: {
scrollBehaviorType: 'smooth',
},
},
})
You can optionally override history mode using a function that accepts the base URL and returns the history mode. If it returns
null or
undefined, Nuxt will fallback to the default history.
import type { RouterConfig } from '@nuxt/schema'
import { createMemoryHistory } from 'vue-router'
export default {
// https://router.vuejs.org/api/interfaces/routeroptions
history: base => import.meta.client ? createMemoryHistory(base) : null, /* default */
} satisfies RouterConfig