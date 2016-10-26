Nuxt auto-imports components, composables and Vue.js APIs to use across your application without explicitly importing them.
<script setup lang="ts">
const count = ref(1) // ref is auto-imported
</script>
Thanks to its opinionated directory structure, Nuxt can auto-import your
app/components/,
app/composables/ and
app/utils/.
Contrary to a classic global declaration, Nuxt preserves typings, IDEs completions and hints, and only includes what is used in your production code.
server directory, Nuxt auto-imports exported functions and variables from
server/utils/.
imports section of your
nuxt.config file.
Nuxt auto-imports functions and composables to perform data fetching, get access to the app context and runtime config, manage state or define components and plugins.
<script setup lang="ts">
/* useFetch() is auto-imported */
const { data, refresh, status } = await useFetch('/api/hello')
</script>
Vue exposes Reactivity APIs like
ref or
computed, as well as lifecycle hooks and helpers that are auto-imported by Nuxt.
<script setup lang="ts">
/* ref() and computed() are auto-imported */
const count = ref(1)
const double = computed(() => count.value * 2)
</script>
When you are using the built-in Composition API composables provided by Vue and Nuxt, be aware that many of them rely on being called in the right context.
During a component lifecycle, Vue tracks the temporary instance of the current component (and similarly, Nuxt tracks a temporary instance of
nuxtApp) via a global variable, and then unsets it in the same tick. This is essential when server rendering, both to avoid cross-request state pollution (leaking a shared reference between two users) and to avoid leakage between different components.
That means that (with very few exceptions) you cannot use them outside a Nuxt plugin, Nuxt route middleware or Vue setup function. On top of that, you must use them synchronously - that is, you cannot use
await before calling a composable, except within
<script setup> blocks, within the setup function of a component declared with
defineNuxtComponent, in
defineNuxtPlugin or in
defineNuxtRouteMiddleware, where we perform a transform to keep the synchronous context even after the
await.
If you get an error message like
Nuxt instance is unavailable then it probably means you are calling a Nuxt composable in the wrong place in the Vue or Nuxt lifecycle.
defineNuxtComponent instead of
defineComponent
Example of breaking code:
// trying to access runtime config outside a composable
const config = useRuntimeConfig()
export const useMyComposable = () => {
// accessing runtime config here
}
Example of working code:
export const useMyComposable = () => {
// Because your composable is called in the right place in the lifecycle,
// useRuntimeConfig will work here
const config = useRuntimeConfig()
// ...
}
Nuxt directly auto-imports files created in defined directories:
app/components/ for Vue components.
app/composables/ for Vue composables.
app/utils/ for helper functions and other utilities.
ref and
computed won't be unwrapped in a component
<template>.
Nuxt exposes every auto-import with the
#imports alias that can be used to make the import explicit if needed:
<script setup lang="ts">
import { computed, ref } from '#imports'
const count = ref(1)
const double = computed(() => count.value * 2)
</script>
If you want to disable auto-importing composables and utilities, you can set
imports.autoImport to
false in the
nuxt.config file.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
imports: {
autoImport: false,
},
})
This will disable auto-imports completely but it's still possible to use explicit imports from
#imports.
If you want framework-specific functions like
ref to remain auto-imported but wish to disable auto-imports for your own code (e.g., custom composables), you can set the
imports.scan option to
false in your
nuxt.config.ts file:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
imports: {
scan: false,
},
})
With this configuration:
ref,
computed, or
watch will still work without needing manual imports.
imports.scan: false, ensure you understand this side-effect and adjust your architecture accordingly.
Nuxt also automatically imports components from your
~/components directory, although this is configured separately from auto-importing composables and utility functions.
To disable auto-importing components from your own
~/components directory, you can set
components.dirs to an empty array (though note that this will not affect components added by modules).
export default defineNuxtConfig({
components: {
dirs: [],
},
})
Nuxt also allows auto-importing from third-party packages.
For example, you could enable the auto-import of the
useI18n composable from the
vue-i18n package like this:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
imports: {
presets: [
{
from: 'vue-i18n',
imports: ['useI18n'],
},
],
},
})