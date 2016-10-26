Nuxt auto-imports components, composables and Vue.js APIs to use across your application without explicitly importing them.

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const count = ref ( 1 ) // ref is auto-imported </ script >

Thanks to its opinionated directory structure, Nuxt can auto-import your app/components/ , app/composables/ and app/utils/ .

Contrary to a classic global declaration, Nuxt preserves typings, IDEs completions and hints, and only includes what is used in your production code.

In the docs, every function that is not explicitly imported is auto-imported by Nuxt and can be used as-is in your code. You can find a reference for auto-imported components, composables and utilities in the API section

In the server/utils/ . In the server directory, Nuxt auto-imports exported functions and variables from

You can also auto-import functions exported from custom folders or third-party packages by configuring the imports section of your nuxt.config file.

Nuxt auto-imports functions and composables to perform data fetching, get access to the app context and runtime config, manage state or define components and plugins.

< script setup lang = " ts " > /* useFetch() is auto-imported */ const { data , refresh , status } = await useFetch ( ' /api/hello ' ) </ script >

Vue exposes Reactivity APIs like ref or computed , as well as lifecycle hooks and helpers that are auto-imported by Nuxt.

< script setup lang = " ts " > /* ref() and computed() are auto-imported */ const count = ref ( 1 ) const double = computed ( () => count . value * 2 ) </ script >

When you are using the built-in Composition API composables provided by Vue and Nuxt, be aware that many of them rely on being called in the right context .

During a component lifecycle, Vue tracks the temporary instance of the current component (and similarly, Nuxt tracks a temporary instance of nuxtApp ) via a global variable, and then unsets it in the same tick. This is essential when server rendering, both to avoid cross-request state pollution (leaking a shared reference between two users) and to avoid leakage between different components.

That means that (with very few exceptions) you cannot use them outside a Nuxt plugin, Nuxt route middleware or Vue setup function. On top of that, you must use them synchronously - that is, you cannot use await before calling a composable, except within <script setup> blocks, within the setup function of a component declared with defineNuxtComponent , in defineNuxtPlugin or in defineNuxtRouteMiddleware , where we perform a transform to keep the synchronous context even after the await .

If you get an error message like Nuxt instance is unavailable then it probably means you are calling a Nuxt composable in the wrong place in the Vue or Nuxt lifecycle.

Watch a video from Alexander Lichter about avoiding the 'Nuxt instance is unavailable' error

When using a composable that requires the Nuxt context inside a non-SFC component, you need to wrap your component with defineNuxtComponent instead of defineComponent

Checkout the asyncContext experimental feature to use Nuxt composables in async functions. Checkout theexperimental feature to use Nuxt composables in async functions.

See the full explanation in this GitHub comment. See the full explanation in this GitHub comment.

Example of breaking code:

composables/example.ts // trying to access runtime config outside a composable const config = useRuntimeConfig () export const useMyComposable = () => { // accessing runtime config here }

Example of working code:

composables/example.ts export const useMyComposable = () => { // Because your composable is called in the right place in the lifecycle, // useRuntimeConfig will work here const config = useRuntimeConfig () // ... }

Nuxt directly auto-imports files created in defined directories:

app/components/ for Vue components.

for Vue components. app/composables/ for Vue composables.

for Vue composables. app/utils/ for helper functions and other utilities.

Auto-imported ref and computed won't be unwrapped in a component <template> .

This is due to how Vue works with refs that aren't top-level to the template. You can read more about it in the Vue documentation

Nuxt exposes every auto-import with the #imports alias that can be used to make the import explicit if needed:

< script setup lang = " ts " > import { computed , ref } from ' #imports ' const count = ref ( 1 ) const double = computed ( () => count . value * 2 ) </ script >

If you want to disable auto-importing composables and utilities, you can set imports.autoImport to false in the nuxt.config file.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { imports : { autoImport : false , }, } )

This will disable auto-imports completely but it's still possible to use explicit imports from #imports .

If you want framework-specific functions like ref to remain auto-imported but wish to disable auto-imports for your own code (e.g., custom composables), you can set the imports.scan option to false in your nuxt.config.ts file:

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { imports : { scan : false , }, } )

With this configuration:

Framework functions like ref , computed , or watch will still work without needing manual imports.

, , or will still work without needing manual imports. Custom code, such as composables, will need to be manually imported in your files.

Caution: This setup has certain limitations: If you structure your project with layers, you will need to explicitly import the composables from each layer, rather than relying on auto-imports.

This breaks the layer system’s override feature. If you use imports.scan: false , ensure you understand this side-effect and adjust your architecture accordingly. This setup has certain limitations:

Nuxt also automatically imports components from your ~/components directory, although this is configured separately from auto-importing composables and utility functions.

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Directory Structure > App > Components . Read more in

To disable auto-importing components from your own ~/components directory, you can set components.dirs to an empty array (though note that this will not affect components added by modules).

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { components : { dirs : [] , }, } )

Nuxt also allows auto-importing from third-party packages.

If you are using the Nuxt module for that package, it is likely that the module has already configured auto-imports for that package.

For example, you could enable the auto-import of the useI18n composable from the vue-i18n package like this:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { imports : { presets : [ { from : ' vue-i18n ' , imports : [ ' useI18n ' ] , }, ] , }, } )