One of the core features of Nuxt is the layers and extending support. You can extend a default Nuxt application to reuse components, utils, and configuration. The layers structure is almost identical to a standard Nuxt application which makes them easy to author and maintain.

Share reusable configuration presets across projects using nuxt.config and app.config

and Create a component library using app/components/ directory

directory Create utility and composable library using app/composables/ and app/utils/ directories

and directories Create Nuxt module presets

Share standard setup across projects

Create Nuxt themes

Enhance code organization by implementing a modular architecture and support Domain-Driven Design (DDD) pattern in large scale projects.

By default, any layers within your project in the ~~/layers directory will be automatically registered as layers in your project.

Layer auto-registration was introduced in Nuxt v3.12.0.

In addition, named layer aliases to the srcDir of each of these layers will automatically be created. For example, you will be able to access the ~~/layers/test layer via #layers/test .

Named layer aliases were introduced in Nuxt v3.16.0.

In addition, you can extend from a layer by adding the extends property to your nuxt.config file.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { extends : [ // Extend from a local layer ' ../base ' , // Extend from an installed npm package ' @my-themes/awesome ' , // Extend from a git repository ' github:my-themes/awesome#v1 ' , ] , } )

You can also pass an authentication token if you are extending from a private GitHub repository:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { extends : [ // per layer configuration [ ' github:my-themes/private-awesome ' , { auth : process . env . GITHUB_TOKEN } ] , ] , } )

You can override a layer's alias by specifying it in the options next to the layer source. nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { extends : [ [ ' github:my-themes/awesome ' , { meta : { name : ' my-awesome-theme ' , }, }, ] , ] , } ) You can override a layer's alias by specifying it in the options next to the layer source.

Nuxt uses unjs/c12 and unjs/giget for extending remote layers. Check the documentation for more information and all available options.

When using multiple layers, it's important to understand the override order. Layers with higher priority override layers with lower priority when they define the same files or components.

The priority order from highest to lowest is:

Your project files - always have the highest priority Auto-scanned layers from ~~/layers directory - sorted alphabetically (Z has higher priority than A) Layers in extends config - first entry has higher priority than second

extends - Use for external dependencies (npm packages, remote repositories) or layers outside your project directory

- Use for external dependencies (npm packages, remote repositories) or layers outside your project directory ~~/layers directory - Use for local layers that are part of your project

If you need to control the order of auto-scanned layers, you can prefix them with numbers: ~/layers/1.z-layer , ~/layers/2.a-layer . This way 2.a-layer will have higher priority than 1.z-layer .

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { extends : [ // Local layer outside the project ' ../base ' , // NPM package ' @my-themes/awesome ' , // Remote repository ' github:my-themes/awesome#v1 ' , ] , } )

If you also have ~~/layers/custom , the priority order is:

Your project files (highest)

~~/layers/custom

../base

@my-themes/awesome

github:my-themes/awesome#v1 (lowest)

This means your project files will override any layer, and ~~/layers/custom will override anything in extends .

Read more about layers in the Layer Author Guide. Read more about layers in the

Watch a video from Learn Vue about Nuxt Layers

Watch a video from Alexander Lichter about Nuxt Layers