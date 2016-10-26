Nuxt lands commits, improvements, and bug fixes every day. You can opt in to test them earlier before the next release.

After a commit is merged into the main branch of nuxt/nuxt and passes all tests, we trigger an automated npm release, using GitHub Actions.

You can use these 'nightly' releases to beta test new features and changes.

The build and publishing method and quality of these 'nightly' releases are the same as stable ones. The only difference is that you should often check the GitHub repository for updates. There is a slight chance of regressions not being caught during the review process and by the automated tests. Therefore, we internally use this channel to double-check everything before each release.

Features that are only available on the nightly release channel are marked with an alert in the documentation.

The latest nightly release channel is currently tracking the Nuxt v4 branch, meaning that it is particularly likely to have breaking changes right now — be careful! You can opt in to the 3.x branch nightly releases with "nuxt": "npm:nuxt-nightly@3x" .

Update nuxt dependency inside package.json :

package.json { "devDependencies": { - - "nuxt": "^4.0.0" + + "nuxt": "npm:nuxt-nightly@latest" } }

Remove lockfile ( package-lock.json , yarn.lock , pnpm-lock.yaml , bun.lock or bun.lockb ) and reinstall dependencies.

Update nuxt dependency inside package.json :

package.json { "devDependencies": { - - "nuxt": "npm:nuxt-nightly@latest" + + "nuxt": "^4.0.0" } }

Remove lockfile ( package-lock.json , yarn.lock , pnpm-lock.yaml , bun.lock or bun.lockb ) and reinstall dependencies.

To try the latest version of nuxt/cli :

Terminal npx @nuxt/cli-nightly@latest [command]