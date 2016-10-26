Publish & Share Your Module

The Nuxt module ecosystem represents more than 35 million monthly NPM downloads and provides extended functionalities and integrations with all sort of tools. You can be part of this ecosystem!

Watch Vue School video about Nuxt module types. Watch Vue School video about Nuxt module types.

Official modules are modules prefixed (scoped) with @nuxt/ (e.g. @nuxt/content ). They are made and maintained actively by the Nuxt team. Like with the framework, contributions from the community are more than welcome to help make them better!

Community modules are modules prefixed (scoped) with @nuxtjs/ (e.g. @nuxtjs/tailwindcss ). They are proven modules made and maintained by community members. Again, contributions are welcome from anyone.

Third-party and other community modules are modules (often) prefixed with nuxt- . Anyone can make them, using this prefix allows these modules to be discoverable on npm. This is the best starting point to draft and try an idea!

Private or personal modules are modules made for your own use case or company. They don't need to follow any naming rules to work with Nuxt and are often seen scoped under an npm organization (e.g. @my-company/nuxt-auth )

Any community modules are welcome to be listed on the module list. To be listed, open an issue in the nuxt/modules repository. The Nuxt team can help you to apply best practices before listing.

By moving your modules to nuxt-modules , there is always someone else to help, and this way, we can join forces to make one perfect solution.

If you have an already published and working module, and want to transfer it to nuxt-modules , open an issue in nuxt/modules .