Code Style

The recommended approach for Nuxt is to enable ESLint support using the
@nuxt/eslint module, that will setup project-aware ESLint configuration for you.
.eslintrc config, you will need to configure manually with
@nuxt/eslint-config. We highly recommend you to migrate over the flat config to be future-proof.
npx nuxt module add eslint
Start your Nuxt app, a
eslint.config.mjs file will be generated under your project root. You can customize it as needed.
You can learn more about the module and customizations in Nuxt ESLint's documentation.