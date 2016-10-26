Code Style

Nuxt supports ESLint out of the box

ESLint

The recommended approach for Nuxt is to enable ESLint support using the @nuxt/eslint module, that will setup project-aware ESLint configuration for you.

The module is designed for the new ESLint flat config format which is the default format since ESLint v9. If you are using the legacy .eslintrc config, you will need to configure manually with @nuxt/eslint-config. We highly recommend you to migrate over the flat config to be future-proof.

Quick Setup

npx nuxt module add eslint

Start your Nuxt app, a eslint.config.mjs file will be generated under your project root. You can customize it as needed.

You can learn more about the module and customizations in Nuxt ESLint's documentation.