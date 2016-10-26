Nuxt Lifecycle

The goal of this chapter is to provide a high-level overview of the different parts of the framework, their execution order, and how they work together.

On the server, the following steps are executed for every initial request to your application:

Nuxt is powered by Nitro , a modern server engine.

When Nitro starts, it initializes and executes the plugins under the /server/plugins directory. These plugins can:

Capture and handle application-wide errors.

Register hooks that execute when Nitro shuts down.

Register hooks for request lifecycle events, such as modifying responses.

Nitro plugins are executed only once when the server starts. In a serverless environment, the server boots on each incoming request, and so do the Nitro plugins. However, they are not awaited.

After initializing the Nitro server, middleware under server/middleware/ is executed for every request. Middleware can be used for tasks such as authentication, logging, or request transformation.

Returning a value from middleware will terminate the request and send the returned value as the response. This behavior should generally be avoided to ensure proper request handling!

The Vue and Nuxt instances are created first. Afterward, Nuxt executes its app plugins. This includes:

Built-in plugins, such as Vue Router and unhead .

. Custom plugins located in the app/plugins/ directory, including those without a suffix (e.g., myPlugin.ts ) and those with the .server suffix (e.g., myServerPlugin.server.ts ).

Plugins execute in a specific order and may have dependencies on one another. For more details, including execution order and parallelism, refer to the Plugins documentation.

After this step, Nuxt calls the After this step, Nuxt calls the app:created hook, which can be used to execute additional logic.

After initializing plugins and before executing middleware, Nuxt calls the validate method if it is defined in the definePageMeta function. The validate method, which can be synchronous or asynchronous, is often used to validate dynamic route parameters.

The validate function should return true if the parameters are valid.

function should return if the parameters are valid. If validation fails, it should return false or an object containing a statusCode and/or statusMessage to terminate the request.

For more information, see the Route Validation documentation.

Middleware allows you to run code before navigating to a particular route. It is often used for tasks such as authentication, redirection, or logging.

In Nuxt, there are three types of middleware:

Global route middleware

Named route middleware

Anonymous (or inline) route middleware

Nuxt executes all global middleware on the initial page load (both on server and client) and then again before any client-side navigation. Named and anonymous middleware are executed only on the routes specified in the middleware property of the page(route) meta defined in the corresponding page components.

For details about each type and examples, see the Middleware documentation.

Any redirection on the server will result in a Location: header being sent to the browser; the browser then makes a fresh request to this new location. All application state will be reset when this happens, unless persisted in a cookie.

Nuxt renders the page and its components and fetches any required data with useFetch and useAsyncData during this step. Since there are no dynamic updates and no DOM operations occur on the server, Vue lifecycle hooks such as onBeforeMount , onMounted , and subsequent hooks are NOT executed during SSR.

By default, Vue pauses dependency tracking during SSR for better performance.

There is no reactivity on the server side because Vue SSR renders the app top-down as static HTML, making it impossible to go back and modify content that has already been rendered.

You should avoid code that produces side effects that need cleanup in root scope of <script setup> . An example of such side effects is setting up timers with setInterval . In client-side only code we may setup a timer and then tear it down in onBeforeUnmount or onUnmounted . However, because the unmount hooks will never be called during SSR, the timers will stay around forever. To avoid this, move your side-effect code into onMounted instead.

Watch a video from Daniel Roe explaining Server Rendering and Global State.

After all required data is fetched and the components are rendered, Nuxt combines the rendered components with settings from unhead to generate a complete HTML document. This HTML, along with the associated data, is then sent back to the client to complete the SSR process.

After rendering the Vue application to HTML, Nuxt calls the After rendering the Vue application to HTML, Nuxt calls the app:rendered hook.