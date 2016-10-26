Using Vite Plugins in Nuxt

While Nuxt modules offer extensive functionality, sometimes a specific Vite plugin might meet your needs more directly.
First, we need to install the Vite plugin, for our example, we'll use
@rollup/plugin-yaml:
npm install @rollup/plugin-yaml
yarn add @rollup/plugin-yaml
pnpm add @rollup/plugin-yaml
bun add @rollup/plugin-yaml
Next, we need to import and add it to our
nuxt.config.ts file:
import yaml from '@rollup/plugin-yaml'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
vite: {
plugins: [
yaml(),
],
},
})
Now we installed and configured our Vite plugin, we can start using YAML files directly in our project.
For example, we can have a
config.yaml that stores configuration data and import this data in our Nuxt components:
greeting: "Hello, Nuxt with Vite!"
<script setup>
import config from '~/data/hello.yaml'
</script>
<template>
<h1>{{ config.greeting }}</h1>
</template>
If you're developing a Nuxt module and need to add Vite plugins, you should use the
addVitePlugin utility:
import { addVitePlugin, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
import yaml from '@rollup/plugin-yaml'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
addVitePlugin(yaml())
},
})
For environment-specific plugins in Nuxt 5+, use the
applyToEnvironment() method:
import { addVitePlugin, defineNuxtModule } from '@nuxt/kit'
export default defineNuxtModule({
setup () {
addVitePlugin(() => ({
name: 'my-client-plugin',
applyToEnvironment (environment) {
return environment.name === 'client'
},
// Plugin configuration
}))
},
})
config and
configResolved hooks within your Vite plugin, rather than using Nuxt's
vite:extend,
vite:extendConfig and
vite:configResolved.
