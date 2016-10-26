Using Vite Plugins in Nuxt

While Nuxt modules offer extensive functionality, sometimes a specific Vite plugin might meet your needs more directly.

First, we need to install the Vite plugin, for our example, we'll use @rollup/plugin-yaml :

npm yarn pnpm bun npm install @rollup/plugin-yaml yarn add @rollup/plugin-yaml pnpm add @rollup/plugin-yaml bun add @rollup/plugin-yaml

Next, we need to import and add it to our nuxt.config.ts file:

nuxt.config.ts import yaml from ' @rollup/plugin-yaml ' export default defineNuxtConfig ( { vite : { plugins : [ yaml () , ] , }, } )

Now we installed and configured our Vite plugin, we can start using YAML files directly in our project.

For example, we can have a config.yaml that stores configuration data and import this data in our Nuxt components:

data/hello.yaml app/components/Hello.vue greeting: "Hello, Nuxt with Vite!" < script setup > import config from ' ~/data/hello.yaml ' </ script > < template > < h1 > {{ config.greeting }} </ h1 > </ template >

If you're developing a Nuxt module and need to add Vite plugins, you should use the addVitePlugin utility:

modules/my-module.ts import { addVitePlugin , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' import yaml from ' @rollup/plugin-yaml ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { addVitePlugin ( yaml ()) }, } )

For environment-specific plugins in Nuxt 5+, use the applyToEnvironment() method:

modules/my-module.ts import { addVitePlugin , defineNuxtModule } from ' @nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { setup () { addVitePlugin ( () => ( { name : ' my-client-plugin ' , applyToEnvironment ( environment ) { return environment . name === ' client ' }, // Plugin configuration } )) }, } )

If you're writing code that needs to access resolved Vite configuration, you should use the config and configResolved hooks within your Vite plugin, rather than using Nuxt's vite:extend , vite:extendConfig and vite:configResolved .