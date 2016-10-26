MCP (Model Context Protocol) is a standardized protocol that enables AI assistants to access external data sources and tools. Nuxt provides an MCP server that allows AI assistants like Claude Code, Cursor, and Windsurf to access documentation, blog posts, and deployment guides directly.

The MCP server provides structured access to the Nuxt documentation, making it easy for AI tools to understand and assist with Nuxt development.

The Nuxt MCP server provides the following resources for discovery:

resource://nuxt-com/documentation-pages : Browse all available documentation pages (defaults to v4.x)

: Browse all available documentation pages (defaults to v4.x) resource://nuxt-com/blog-posts : Browse all Nuxt blog posts including releases and tutorials

: Browse all Nuxt blog posts including releases and tutorials resource://nuxt-com/deploy-providers : Browse all deployment providers and hosting platforms

You're able to access these resources with tools like Claude Code by using @ .

The Nuxt MCP server provides the following tools organized by category:

list_documentation_pages : Lists all available Nuxt documentation pages with their categories and basic information. Supports version filtering (3.x, 4.x, or all)

: Lists all available Nuxt documentation pages with their categories and basic information. Supports version filtering (3.x, 4.x, or all) get_documentation_page : Retrieves documentation page content and details by path

: Retrieves documentation page content and details by path get_getting_started_guide : Gets the getting started guide for a specific Nuxt version

list_blog_posts : Lists all Nuxt blog posts with metadata including dates, categories, and tags

: Lists all Nuxt blog posts with metadata including dates, categories, and tags get_blog_post : Retrieves blog post content and details by path

list_deploy_providers : Lists all deployment providers and hosting platforms for Nuxt applications

: Lists all deployment providers and hosting platforms for Nuxt applications get_deploy_provider : Retrieves deployment provider details and instructions by path

The Nuxt MCP server provides guided prompts for common workflows:

find_documentation_for_topic : Find the best Nuxt documentation for a specific topic or feature

: Find the best Nuxt documentation for a specific topic or feature deployment_guide : Get deployment instructions for a specific hosting provider

: Get deployment instructions for a specific hosting provider migration_help : Get help with migrating between Nuxt versions

You're able to access these resources with tools like Claude Code by using / .

The Nuxt MCP server uses HTTP transport and can be installed in different AI assistants.

Custom connectors using MCP are available on ChatGPT for Pro and Plus accounts on the web.

Follow these steps to set up Nuxt as a connector within ChatGPT:

Enable Developer mode: Go to Settings → Connectors → Advanced settings → Developer mode Open ChatGPT settings In the Connectors tab, Create a new connector: Give it a name: Nuxt

MCP server URL: https://nuxt.com/mcp

Authentication: None Click Create

The Nuxt connector will appear in the composer's "Developer mode" tool later during conversations.

Ensure Claude Code is installed - Visit - Visit Anthropic's documentation for installation instructions.

Add the server using the CLI command:

claude mcp add --transport http nuxt-remote https://nuxt.com/mcp

Click the button below to install the Nuxt MCP server directly in Cursor:

Install MCP Server

For manual setup, follow these steps:

Open Cursor and go to "Settings" > "Tools & MCP" Add the Nuxt MCP server configuration

Or manually create/update .cursor/mcp.json in your project root:

.cursor/mcp.json { " mcpServers " : { " nuxt " : { " type " : " http " , " url " : " https://nuxt.com/mcp " } } }

Navigate to "Intelligence" > "Connectors" Click on "Add Connector" button, then select "Custom MCP Connector" Create your Custom MCP Connector: Connector Name : Nuxt

Connector Server : https://nuxt.com/mcp

Open VS Code and access the Command Palette (Ctrl/Cmd + Shift + P) Type "Preferences: Open Workspace Settings (JSON)" and select it Navigate to your project's .vscode folder or create one if it doesn't exist Create or edit the mcp.json file with the following configuration:

.vscode/mcp.json { " servers " : { " nuxt " : { " type " : " http " , " url " : " https://nuxt.com/mcp " } } }

Repository administrator access required to configure MCP servers for GitHub Copilot coding agent.

If you have already configured MCP servers in VS Code (replace the servers key with mcpServers for GitHub Copilot Agent), you can leverage a similar configuration for GitHub Copilot coding agent. You will need to add a tools key specifying which tools are available to Copilot.

Navigate to your GitHub repository Go to Settings > Code & automation > Copilot > Coding agent In the MCP configuration section, add the following configuration: { " mcpServers " : { " nuxt " : { " type " : " http " , " url " : " https://nuxt.com/mcp " , " tools " : [ " * " ] } } } Click Save

To verify the MCP server is configured correctly:

Create an issue in your repository and assign it to Copilot Wait for Copilot to create a pull request In the pull request, click View session in the "Copilot started work" timeline event Click the ellipsis button ( ...) at the top right, then click Copilot in the sidebar Expand the Start MCP Servers step to see the configured Nuxt tools

For more information on using MCP with GitHub Copilot coding agent, see Extend coding agent with MCP .

Open Windsurf and navigate to "Settings" > "Windsurf Settings" > "Cascade" Click the "Manage MCPs" button, then select the "View raw config" option Add the following configuration to your MCP settings:

.codeium/windsurf/mcp_config.json { " mcpServers " : { " nuxt " : { " type " : " http " , " url " : " https://nuxt.com/mcp " } } }

Open Zed and go to "Settings" > "Open Settings" Navigate to the JSON settings file Add the following context server configuration to your settings:

.config/zed/settings.json { " context_servers " : { " nuxt " : { " source " : " custom " , " command " : " npx " , " args " : [ " mcp-remote " , " https://nuxt.com/mcp " ], " env " : {} } } }

In your project root, create opencode.json Add the following configuration:

{ " $schema " : " https://opencode.ai/config.json " , " mcp " : { " nuxt " : { " type " : " remote " , " url " : " https://nuxt.com/mcp " , " enabled " : true } } }

Once configured, you can ask your AI assistant questions like:

"List all available Nuxt documentation pages"

"Get the introduction documentation"

"What's the difference between v3 and v4?"

"How do I deploy to Vercel?"

"Show me the latest blog posts"

"Help me migrate from Nuxt 3 to Nuxt 4"

"Search documentation about composables"

"Find deployment guides for Cloudflare"

The AI assistant will use the MCP server to fetch structured JSON data and provide guided assistance for Nuxt development.