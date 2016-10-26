MCP (Model Context Protocol) is a standardized protocol that enables AI assistants to access external data sources and tools. Nuxt provides an MCP server that allows AI assistants like Claude Code, Cursor, and Windsurf to access documentation, blog posts, and deployment guides directly.
The MCP server provides structured access to the Nuxt documentation, making it easy for AI tools to understand and assist with Nuxt development.
The Nuxt MCP server provides the following resources for discovery:
resource://nuxt-com/documentation-pages: Browse all available documentation pages (defaults to v4.x)
resource://nuxt-com/blog-posts: Browse all Nuxt blog posts including releases and tutorials
resource://nuxt-com/deploy-providers: Browse all deployment providers and hosting platforms
You're able to access these resources with tools like Claude Code by using
@.
The Nuxt MCP server provides the following tools organized by category:
list_documentation_pages: Lists all available Nuxt documentation pages with their categories and basic information. Supports version filtering (3.x, 4.x, or all)
get_documentation_page: Retrieves documentation page content and details by path
get_getting_started_guide: Gets the getting started guide for a specific Nuxt version
list_blog_posts: Lists all Nuxt blog posts with metadata including dates, categories, and tags
get_blog_post: Retrieves blog post content and details by path
list_deploy_providers: Lists all deployment providers and hosting platforms for Nuxt applications
get_deploy_provider: Retrieves deployment provider details and instructions by path
The Nuxt MCP server provides guided prompts for common workflows:
find_documentation_for_topic: Find the best Nuxt documentation for a specific topic or feature
deployment_guide: Get deployment instructions for a specific hosting provider
migration_help: Get help with migrating between Nuxt versions
You're able to access these resources with tools like Claude Code by using
/.
The Nuxt MCP server uses HTTP transport and can be installed in different AI assistants.
Follow these steps to set up Nuxt as a connector within ChatGPT:
Nuxt
https://nuxt.com/mcp
None
The Nuxt connector will appear in the composer's "Developer mode" tool later during conversations.
Add the server using the CLI command:
claude mcp add --transport http nuxt-remote https://nuxt.com/mcp
Click the button below to install the Nuxt MCP server directly in Cursor:Install MCP Server
For manual setup, follow these steps:
Or manually create/update
.cursor/mcp.json in your project root:
{
"mcpServers": {
"nuxt": {
"type": "http",
"url": "https://nuxt.com/mcp"
}
}
}
Nuxt
https://nuxt.com/mcp
.vscode folder or create one if it doesn't exist
mcp.json file with the following configuration:
{
"servers": {
"nuxt": {
"type": "http",
"url": "https://nuxt.com/mcp"
}
}
}
If you have already configured MCP servers in VS Code (replace the
servers key with
mcpServers for GitHub Copilot Agent), you can leverage a similar configuration for GitHub Copilot coding agent. You will need to add a
tools key specifying which tools are available to Copilot.
{
"mcpServers": {
"nuxt": {
"type": "http",
"url": "https://nuxt.com/mcp",
"tools": ["*"]
}
}
}
To verify the MCP server is configured correctly:
For more information on using MCP with GitHub Copilot coding agent, see Extend coding agent with MCP.
{
"mcpServers": {
"nuxt": {
"type": "http",
"url": "https://nuxt.com/mcp"
}
}
}
{
"context_servers": {
"nuxt": {
"source": "custom",
"command": "npx",
"args": ["mcp-remote", "https://nuxt.com/mcp"],
"env": {}
}
}
}
opencode.json
{
"$schema": "https://opencode.ai/config.json",
"mcp": {
"nuxt": {
"type": "remote",
"url": "https://nuxt.com/mcp",
"enabled": true
}
}
}
Once configured, you can ask your AI assistant questions like:
The AI assistant will use the MCP server to fetch structured JSON data and provide guided assistance for Nuxt development.