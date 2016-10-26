Upgrade Guide

To upgrade Nuxt to the latest release, use the
nuxt upgrade command.
npx nuxt upgrade
yarn nuxt upgrade
pnpm nuxt upgrade
bun x nuxt upgrade
To use the latest Nuxt build and test features before their release, read about the nightly release channel guide.
Nuxt 5 is currently in development. Until the release, it is possible to test many of Nuxt 5's breaking changes from Nuxt version 4.2+.
First, upgrade Nuxt to the latest release.
Then you can set your
future.compatibilityVersion to match Nuxt 5 behavior:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
future: {
compatibilityVersion: 5,
},
})
When you set your
future.compatibilityVersion to
5, defaults throughout your Nuxt configuration will change to opt in to Nuxt v5 behavior, including:
future.compatibilityVersion: 5.
Breaking or significant changes will be noted below along with migration steps for backward/forward compatibility.
🚦 Impact Level: Medium
Nuxt 5 migrates to Vite 6's new Environment API, which formalizes the concept of environments and provides better control over configuration per environment.
Previously, Nuxt used separate client and server Vite configurations. Now, Nuxt uses a shared Vite configuration with environment-specific plugins that use the
applyToEnvironment() method to target specific environments.
future.compatibilityVersion: 5 (see Testing Nuxt 5) or by enabling it explicitly with
experimental.viteEnvironmentApi: true.
Key changes:
extendViteConfig(): The
server and
client options in
extendViteConfig() are deprecated and will show warnings when used.
addVitePlugin() and only targeting one environment (by passing
server: false or
client: false) will not have their
config or
configResolved hooks called.
vite:extendConfig and
vite:configResolved hooks now work with a shared configuration rather than separate client/server configs.
The Vite Environment API provides:
We would recommend you use a Vite plugin instead of
extendViteConfig,
vite:configResolved and
vite:extendConfig.
// Before
extendViteConfig((config) => {
config.optimizeDeps.include.push('my-package')
}, { server: false })
nuxt.hook('vite:extendConfig' /* or vite:configResolved */, (config, { isClient }) => {
if (isClient) {
config.optimizeDeps.include.push('my-package')
}
})
// After
addVitePlugin(() => ({
name: 'my-plugin',
config (config) {
// you can set global vite configuration here
},
configResolved (config) {
// you can access the fully resolved vite configuration here
},
configEnvironment (name, config) {
// you can set environment-specific vite configuration here
if (name === 'client') {
config.optimizeDeps ||= {}
config.optimizeDeps.include ||= []
config.optimizeDeps.include.push('my-package')
}
},
applyToEnvironment (environment) {
return environment.name === 'client'
},
}))
Instead of using
addVitePlugin with
server: false or
client: false, you can instead use the new
applyToEnvironment hook within your plugin.
// Before
addVitePlugin(() => ({
name: 'my-plugin',
config (config) {
config.optimizeDeps.include.push('my-package')
},
}), { client: false })
// After
addVitePlugin(() => ({
name: 'my-plugin',
config (config) {
// you can set global vite configuration here
},
configResolved (config) {
// you can access the fully resolved vite configuration here
},
configEnvironment (name, config) {
// you can set environment-specific vite configuration here
if (name === 'client') {
config.optimizeDeps ||= {}
config.optimizeDeps.include ||= []
config.optimizeDeps.include.push('my-package')
}
},
applyToEnvironment (environment) {
return environment.name === 'client'
},
}))
Nuxt 4 includes significant improvements and changes. This guide will help you migrate your existing Nuxt 3 application to Nuxt 4.
First, upgrade to Nuxt 4:
npm install nuxt@^4.0.0
yarn add nuxt@^4.0.0
pnpm add nuxt@^4.0.0
bun add nuxt@^4.0.0
After upgrading, most Nuxt 4 behaviors are now the default. However, some features can still be configured if you need to maintain backward compatibility during your migration.
The following sections detail the key changes and migrations needed when upgrading to Nuxt 4.
Breaking or significant changes are documented below along with migration steps and available configuration options.
To facilitate the upgrade process, we have collaborated with the Codemod team to automate many migration steps with some open-source codemods.
npx codemod feedback 🙏
For a complete list of Nuxt 4 codemods, detailed information on each, their source, and various ways to run them, visit the Codemod Registry.
You can run all the codemods mentioned in this guide using the following
codemod recipe:
# Using pinned version due to https://github.com/codemod/codemod/issues/1710
npx codemod@0.18.7 nuxt/4/migration-recipe
# Using pinned version due to https://github.com/codemod/codemod/issues/1710
yarn dlx codemod@0.18.7 nuxt/4/migration-recipe
# Using pinned version due to https://github.com/codemod/codemod/issues/1710
pnpm dlx codemod@0.18.7 nuxt/4/migration-recipe
# Using pinned version due to https://github.com/codemod/codemod/issues/1710
bun x codemod@0.18.7 nuxt/4/migration-recipe
This command will execute all codemods in sequence, with the option to deselect any that you do not wish to run. Each codemod is also listed below alongside its respective change and can be executed independently.
🚦 Impact Level: Significant
Nuxt now defaults to a new directory structure, with backwards compatibility (so if Nuxt detects you are using the old structure, such as with a top-level
app/pages/ directory, this new structure will not apply).
srcDir is
app/ by default, and most things are resolved from there.
serverDir now defaults to
<rootDir>/server rather than
<srcDir>/server
layers/,
modules/ and
public/ are resolved relative to
<rootDir> by default
content/ is resolved relative to
<rootDir>
dir.app is added, which is the directory we look for
router.options.ts and
spa-loading-template.html - this defaults to
<srcDir>/
.output/
.nuxt/
app/
assets/
components/
composables/
layouts/
middleware/
pages/
plugins/
utils/
app.config.ts
app.vue
router.options.ts
content/
layers/
modules/
node_modules/
public/
shared/
server/
api/
middleware/
plugins/
routes/
utils/
nuxt.config.ts
~ alias now points to the
app/ directory by default (your
srcDir). This means
~/components resolves to
app/components/,
~/pages to
app/pages/, etc.
👉 For more details, see the PR implementing this change.
.git/ and
node_modules/ folders being scanned/included by FS watchers which can significantly delay startup on non-Mac OSes.
server/ and the rest of your app are running in two entirely different contexts with different global imports available, and making sure
server/ isn't inside the same folder as the rest of your app is a big first step to ensuring you get good auto-completes in your IDE.
app/.
assets/,
components/,
composables/,
app/layouts/,
app/middleware/,
app/pages/,
app/plugins/ and
utils/ folders under it, as well as
app.vue,
error.vue,
app.config.ts. If you have an
app/router-options.ts or
app/spa-loading-template.html, these paths remain the same.
nuxt.config.ts,
content/,
layers/,
modules/,
public/ and
server/ folders remain outside the
app/ folder, in the root of your project.
tailwindcss or
eslint configuration (if required -
@nuxtjs/tailwindcss should automatically configure
tailwindcss correctly).
npx codemod@latest nuxt/4/file-structure
However, migration is not required. If you wish to keep your current folder structure, Nuxt should auto-detect it. (If it does not, please raise an issue.) The one exception is that if you already have a custom
srcDir. In this case, you should be aware that your
modules/,
public/ and
server/ folders will be resolved from your
rootDir rather than from your custom
srcDir. You can override this by configuring
dir.modules,
dir.public and
serverDir if you need to.
You can also force a v3 folder structure with the following configuration:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
// This reverts the new srcDir default from `app` back to your root directory
srcDir: '.',
// This specifies the directory prefix for `router.options.ts` and `spa-loading-template.html`
dir: {
app: 'app',
},
})
🚦 Impact Level: Moderate
Nuxt's data fetching system (
useAsyncData and
useFetch) has been significantly reorganized for better performance and consistency:
useAsyncData or
useFetch with the same key now share the same
data,
error and
status refs. This means that it is important that all calls with an explicit key must not have conflicting
deep,
transform,
pick,
getCachedData or
default options.
getCachedData: The
getCachedData function is now called every time data is fetched, even if this is caused by a watcher or calling
refreshNuxtData. (Previously, new data was always fetched and this function was not called in these cases.) To allow more control over when to use cached data and when to refetch, the function now receives a context object with the cause of the request.
useAsyncData is unmounted, Nuxt will remove that data to avoid ever-growing memory usage.
These changes have been made to improve memory usage and increase consistency with loading states across calls of
useAsyncData.
// This will now trigger a warning
const { data: users1 } = useAsyncData('users', () => $fetch('/api/users'), { deep: false })
const { data: users2 } = useAsyncData('users', () => $fetch('/api/users'), { deep: true })
useAsyncData that share an explicit key (and have custom options) into their own composable:
export function useUserData (userId: string) {
return useAsyncData(
`user-${userId}`,
() => fetchUser(userId),
{
deep: true,
transform: user => ({ ...user, lastAccessed: new Date() }),
},
)
}
getCachedData implementations:
useAsyncData('key', fetchFunction, {
- getCachedData: (key, nuxtApp) => {
- return cachedData[key]
- }
+ getCachedData: (key, nuxtApp, ctx) => {
+ // ctx.cause - can be 'initial' | 'refresh:hook' | 'refresh:manual' | 'watch'
+
+ // Example: Don't use cache on manual refresh
+ if (ctx.cause === 'refresh:manual') return undefined
+
+ return cachedData[key]
+ }
})
Alternatively, for now, you can disable this behaviour with:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
granularCachedData: false,
purgeCachedData: false,
},
})
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
The order in which modules are loaded when using Nuxt layers has been corrected. Previously, modules from the project root were loaded before modules from extended layers, which was the reverse of the expected behavior.
Now modules are loaded in the correct order:
This affects both:
modules array in
nuxt.config.ts
modules/ directory
This change ensures that:
Most projects will not need changes, as this corrects the loading order to match expected behavior.
However, if your project was relying on the previous incorrect order, you may need to:
Example of the new correct order:
// Layer: my-layer/nuxt.config.ts
export default defineNuxtConfig({
modules: ['layer-module-1', 'layer-module-2'],
})
// Project: nuxt.config.ts
export default defineNuxtConfig({
extends: ['./my-layer'],
modules: ['project-module-1', 'project-module-2'],
})
// Loading order (corrected):
// 1. layer-module-1
// 2. layer-module-2
// 3. project-module-1 (can override layer modules)
// 4. project-module-2 (can override layer modules)
If you encounter issues with module order dependencies due to needing to register a hook, consider using the
modules:done hook for modules that need to call a hook. This is run after all other modules have been loaded, which means it is safe to use.
👉 See PR #31507 and issue #25719 for more details.
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
It's possible to set some route metadata using
definePageMeta, such as the
name,
path, and so on. Previously these were available both on the route and on route metadata (for example,
route.name and
route.meta.name).
Now, they are only accessible on the route object.
This is a result of enabling
experimental.scanPageMeta by default, and is a performance optimization.
The migration should be straightforward:
const route = useRoute()
- console.log(route.meta.name)
+ console.log(route.name)
🚦 Impact Level: Moderate
Vue will now generate component names that match the Nuxt pattern for component naming.
By default, if you haven't set it manually, Vue will assign a component name that matches the filename of the component.
├─ components/
├─── SomeFolder/
├───── MyComponent.vue
In this case, the component name would be
MyComponent, as far as Vue is concerned. If you wanted to use
<KeepAlive> with it, or identify it in the Vue DevTools, you would need to use this name.
But in order to auto-import it, you would need to use
SomeFolderMyComponent.
With this change, these two values will match, and Vue will generate a component name that matches the Nuxt pattern for component naming.
Ensure that you use the updated name in any tests which use
findComponent from
@vue/test-utils and in any
<KeepAlive> which depends on the name of your component.
Alternatively, for now, you can disable this behaviour with:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
normalizeComponentNames: false,
},
})
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
Unhead, used to generate
<head> tags, has been updated to version 2. While mostly compatible it includes several breaking changes
for lower-level APIs.
vmid,
hid,
children,
body.
The above changes should have minimal impact on your app.
If you have issues you should verify:
useHead({
meta: [{
name: 'description',
// meta tags don't need a vmid, or a key
- vmid: 'description'
- hid: 'description'
}]
})
import { AliasSortingPlugin, TemplateParamsPlugin } from '@unhead/vue/plugins'
export default defineNuxtPlugin({
setup () {
const unhead = injectHead()
unhead.use(TemplateParamsPlugin)
unhead.use(AliasSortingPlugin)
},
})
While not required it's recommended to update any imports from
@unhead/vue to
#imports or
nuxt/app.
-import { useHead } from '@unhead/vue'
+import { useHead } from '#imports'
If you still have issues you may revert to the v1 behavior by enabling the
head.legacy config.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
unhead: {
legacy: true,
},
})
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
When rendering a client-only page (with
ssr: false), we optionally render a loading screen (from
~/app/spa-loading-template.html - note that this has also changed to
~/spa-loading-template.html in Nuxt 4), within the Nuxt app root:
<div id="__nuxt">
<!-- spa loading template -->
</div>
Now, we default to rendering the template alongside the Nuxt app root:
<div id="__nuxt"></div>
<!-- spa loading template -->
This allows the spa loading template to remain in the DOM until the Vue app suspense resolves, preventing a flash of white.
If you were targeting the spa loading template with CSS or
document.queryElement you will need to update your selectors. For this purpose you can use the new
app.spaLoaderTag and
app.spaLoaderAttrs configuration options.
Alternatively, you can revert to the previous behaviour with:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
spaLoadingTemplateLocation: 'within',
},
})
error.dataParsed
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
It was possible to throw an error with a
data property, but this was not parsed. Now, it is parsed and made available in the
error object. Although a fix, this is technically a breaking change if you were relying on the previous behavior and parsing it manually.
Update your custom
error.vue to remove any additional parsing of
error.data:
<script setup lang="ts">
import type { NuxtError } from '#app'
const props = defineProps({
error: Object as () => NuxtError
})
- const data = JSON.parse(error.data)
+ const data = error.data
</script>
🚦 Impact Level: Moderate
Nuxt will now only inline styles for Vue components, not global CSS.
Previously, Nuxt would inline all CSS, including global styles, and remove
<link> elements to separate CSS files. Now, Nuxt will only do this for Vue components (which previously produced separate chunks of CSS). We think this is a better balance of reducing separate network requests (just as before, there will not be separate requests for individual
.css files per-page or per-component on the initial load), as well as allowing caching of a single global CSS file and reducing the document download size of the initial request.
This feature is fully configurable and you can revert to the previous behavior by setting
inlineStyles: true to inline global CSS as well as per-component CSS.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
features: {
inlineStyles: true,
},
})
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
We now scan page metadata (defined in
definePageMeta) after calling the
pages:extend hook rather than before.
This was to allow scanning metadata for pages that users wanted to add in
pages:extend. We still offer an opportunity to change or override page metadata in a new
pages:resolved hook.
If you want to override page metadata, do that in
pages:resolved rather than in
pages:extend.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
hooks: {
- 'pages:extend'(pages) {
+ 'pages:resolved'(pages) {
const myPage = pages.find(page => page.path === '/')
myPage.meta ||= {}
myPage.meta.layout = 'overridden-layout'
}
}
})
Alternatively, you can revert to the previous behaviour with:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
scanPageMeta: true,
},
})
🚦 Impact Level: Medium
We enabled a previously experimental feature to share data from
useAsyncData and
useFetch calls, across different pages. See original PR.
This feature automatically shares payload data between pages that are prerendered. This can result in a significant performance improvement when prerendering sites that use
useAsyncData or
useFetch and fetch the same data in different pages.
For example, if your site requires a
useFetch call for every page (for example, to get navigation data for a menu, or site settings from a CMS), this data would only be fetched once when prerendering the first page that uses it, and then cached for use when prerendering other pages.
Make sure that any unique key of your data is always resolvable to the same data. For example, if you are using
useAsyncData to fetch data related to a particular page, you should provide a key that uniquely matches that data. (
useFetch should do this automatically for you.)
// This would be unsafe in a dynamic page (e.g. `[slug].vue`) because the route slug makes a difference
// to the data fetched, but Nuxt can't know that because it's not reflected in the key.
const route = useRoute()
const { data } = await useAsyncData(async () => {
return await $fetch(`/api/my-page/${route.params.slug}`)
})
// Instead, you should use a key that uniquely identifies the data fetched.
const { data } = await useAsyncData(route.params.slug, async () => {
return await $fetch(`/api/my-page/${route.params.slug}`)
})
Alternatively, you can disable this feature with:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
sharedPrerenderData: false,
},
})
data and
error values in
useAsyncData and
useFetchDefault
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
data and
error objects returned from
useAsyncData will now default to
undefined.
Previously
data was initialized to
null but reset in
clearNuxtData to
undefined.
error was initialized to
null. This change is to bring greater consistency.
If you were checking if
data.value or
error.value were
null, you can update these checks to check for
undefined instead.
npx codemod@latest nuxt/4/default-data-error-value
boolean values for
dedupe option when calling
refresh in
useAsyncData and
useFetchRemoval of deprecated
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
Previously it was possible to pass
dedupe: boolean to
refresh. These were aliases of
cancel (
true) and
defer (
false).
const { refresh } = await useAsyncData(() => Promise.resolve({ message: 'Hello, Nuxt!' }))
async function refreshData () {
await refresh({ dedupe: true })
}
These aliases were removed, for greater clarity.
The issue came up when adding
dedupe as an option to
useAsyncData, and we removed the boolean values as they ended up being opposites.
refresh({ dedupe: false }) meant do not cancel existing requests in favour of this new one. But passing
dedupe: true within the options of
useAsyncData means do not make any new requests if there is an existing pending request. (See PR.)
The migration should be straightforward:
const { refresh } = await useAsyncData(async () => ({ message: 'Hello, Nuxt 3!' }))
async function refreshData () {
- await refresh({ dedupe: true })
+ await refresh({ dedupe: 'cancel' })
- await refresh({ dedupe: false })
+ await refresh({ dedupe: 'defer' })
}
npx codemod@latest nuxt/4/deprecated-dedupe-value
data in
useAsyncData and
useFetchRespect defaults when clearing
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
If you provide a custom
default value for
useAsyncData, this will now be used when calling
clear or
clearNuxtData and it will be reset to its default value rather than simply unset.
Often users set an appropriately empty value, such as an empty array, to avoid the need to check for
null/
undefined when iterating over it. This should be respected when resetting/clearing the data.
pending value in
useAsyncData and
useFetchAlignment of
🚦 Impact Level: Medium
The
pending object returned from
useAsyncData,
useFetch,
useLazyAsyncData and
useLazyFetch is now a computed property that is
true only when
status is also pending.
Now, when
immediate: false is passed,
pending will be
false until the first request is made. This is a change from the previous behavior, where
pending was always
true until the first request was made.
This aligns the meaning of
pending with the
status property, which is also
pending when the request is in progress.
If you rely on the
pending property, ensure that your logic accounts for the new behavior where
pending will only be
true when the status is also pending.
<template>
- <div v-if="!pending">
+ <div v-if="status === 'success'">
<p>Data: {{ data }}</p>
</div>
<div v-else>
<p>Loading...</p>
</div>
</template>
<script setup lang="ts">
const { data, pending, execute, status } = await useAsyncData(() => fetch('/api/data'), {
immediate: false
})
onMounted(() => execute())
</script>
Alternatively, you can temporarily revert to the previous behavior with:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
pendingWhenIdle: true,
},
})
useAsyncData and
useFetchKey Change Behavior in
🚦 Impact Level: Medium
When using reactive keys in
useAsyncData or
useFetch, Nuxt automatically refetches data when the key changes. When
immediate: false is set,
useAsyncData will only fetch data when the key changes if the data has already been fetched once.
Previously,
useFetch had slightly different behavior. It would always fetch data when the key changed.
Now,
useFetch and
useAsyncData behave consistently - by only fetch data when the key changes if the data has already been fetched once.
This ensures consistent behavior between
useAsyncData and
useFetch, and prevents unexpected fetches. If you have set
immediate: false, then you must call
refresh or
execute or data will never be fetched in
useFetch or
useAsyncData.
This change should generally improve the expected behavior, but if you were expecting changing the key or options of a non-immediate
useFetch, you now will need to trigger it manually the first time.
const id = ref('123')
const { data, execute } = await useFetch('/api/test', {
query: { id },
immediate: false
)
+ watch(id, () => execute(), { once: true })
To opt out of this behavior:
// Or globally in your Nuxt config
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
alwaysRunFetchOnKeyChange: true,
},
})
useAsyncData and
useFetchShallow Data Reactivity in
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
The
data object returned from
useAsyncData,
useFetch,
useLazyAsyncData and
useLazyFetch is now a
shallowRef rather than a
ref.
When new data is fetched, anything depending on
data will still be reactive because the entire object is replaced. But if your code changes a property within that data structure, this will not trigger any reactivity in your app.
This brings a significant performance improvement for deeply nested objects and arrays because Vue does not need to watch every single property/array for modification. In most cases,
data should also be immutable.
In most cases, no migration steps are required, but if you rely on the reactivity of the data object then you have two options:
- const { data } = useFetch('/api/test')
+ const { data } = useFetch('/api/test', { deep: true })
export default defineNuxtConfig({
experimental: {
defaults: {
useAsyncData: {
deep: true,
},
},
},
})
npx codemod@latest nuxt/4/shallow-function-reactivity
builder:watchAbsolute Watch Paths in
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
The Nuxt
builder:watch hook now emits a path which is absolute rather than relative to your project
srcDir.
This allows us to support watching paths which are outside your
srcDir, and offers better support for layers and other more complex patterns.
We have already proactively migrated the public Nuxt modules which we are aware use this hook. See issue #25339.
However, if you are a module author using the
builder:watch hook and wishing to remain backwards/forwards compatible, you can use the following code to ensure that your code works the same in both Nuxt v3 and Nuxt v4:
+ import { relative, resolve } from 'node:fs'
// ...
nuxt.hook('builder:watch', async (event, path) => {
+ path = relative(nuxt.options.srcDir, resolve(nuxt.options.srcDir, path))
// ...
})
npx codemod@latest nuxt/4/absolute-watch-path
window.__NUXT__ objectRemoval of
We are removing the global
window.__NUXT__ object after the app finishes hydration.
This opens the way to multi-app patterns (#21635) and enables us to focus on a single way to access Nuxt app data -
useNuxtApp().
The data is still available, but can be accessed with
useNuxtApp().payload:
- console.log(window.__NUXT__)
+ console.log(useNuxtApp().payload)
🚦 Impact Level: Medium
Child folders in your
app/middleware/ folder are also scanned for
index files and these are now also registered as middleware in your project.
Nuxt scans a number of folders automatically, including
app/middleware/ and
app/plugins/.
Child folders in your
app/plugins/ folder are scanned for
index files and we wanted to make this behavior consistent between scanned directories.
Probably no migration is necessary but if you wish to revert to previous behavior you can add a hook to filter out these middleware:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
hooks: {
'app:resolve' (app) {
app.middleware = app.middleware.filter(mw => !/\/index\.[^/]+$/.test(mw.path))
},
},
})
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
Previously, Nuxt used
lodash/template to compile templates located on the file system using the
.ejs file format/syntax.
In addition, we provided some template utilities (
serialize,
importName,
importSources) which could be used for code-generation within these templates, which are now being removed.
In Nuxt v3 we moved to a 'virtual' syntax with a
getContents() function which is much more flexible and performant.
In addition,
lodash/template has had a succession of security issues. These do not really apply to Nuxt projects because it is being used at build-time, not runtime, and by trusted code. However, they still appear in security audits. Moreover,
lodash is a hefty dependency and is unused by most projects.
Finally, providing code serialization functions directly within Nuxt is not ideal. Instead, we maintain projects like unjs/knitwork which can be dependencies of your project, and where security issues can be reported/resolved directly without requiring an upgrade of Nuxt itself.
We have raised PRs to update modules using EJS syntax, but if you need to do this yourself, you have three backwards/forwards-compatible alternatives:
getContents().
es-toolkit/compat (a drop-in replacement for lodash template), as a dependency of your project rather than Nuxt:
+ import { readFileSync } from 'node:fs'
+ import { template } from 'es-toolkit/compat'
// ...
addTemplate({
fileName: 'appinsights-vue.js'
options: { /* some options */ },
- src: resolver.resolve('./runtime/plugin.ejs'),
+ getContents({ options }) {
+ const contents = readFileSync(resolver.resolve('./runtime/plugin.ejs'), 'utf-8')
+ return template(contents)({ options })
+ },
})
Finally, if you are using the template utilities (
serialize,
importName,
importSources), you can replace them as follows with utilities from
knitwork:
import { genDynamicImport, genImport, genSafeVariableName } from 'knitwork'
const serialize = (data: any) => JSON.stringify(data, null, 2).replace(/"\{(.+)\}"(?=,?$)/gm, r => JSON.parse(r).replace(/^\{(.*)\}$/, '$1'))
const importSources = (sources: string | string[], { lazy = false } = {}) => {
return toArray(sources).map((src) => {
if (lazy) {
return `const ${genSafeVariableName(src)} = ${genDynamicImport(src, { comment: `webpackChunkName: ${JSON.stringify(src)}` })}`
}
return genImport(src, genSafeVariableName(src))
}).join('\n')
}
const importName = genSafeVariableName
npx codemod@latest nuxt/4/template-compilation-changes
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
compilerOptions.noUncheckedIndexedAccess is now
true instead of
false.
This change is a follow up to a prior 3.12 config update where we improved our defaults, mostly adhering to TotalTypeScript's recommendations.
There are two approaches:
nuxt.config.ts:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
typescript: {
tsConfig: {
compilerOptions: {
noUncheckedIndexedAccess: false,
},
},
},
})
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
Nuxt now generates separate TypeScript configurations for different contexts to provide better type-checking experiences:
.nuxt/tsconfig.app.json - For your app code (Vue components, composables, etc.)
.nuxt/tsconfig.server.json - For your server-side code (Nitro/server directory)
.nuxt/tsconfig.node.json - For your build-time code (modules,
nuxt.config.ts, etc.)
.nuxt/tsconfig.shared.json - For code shared between app and server contexts (like types and non-environment specific utilities)
.nuxt/tsconfig.json - Legacy configuration for backward compatibility
.nuxt/tsconfig.json will continue to work as before.
typescript.nodeTsConfig option: You can now customize the TypeScript configuration for Node.js build-time code.
This change provides several benefits:
For example, auto-imports are not available in your
nuxt.config.ts (but previously this was not flagged by TypeScript). And while IDEs recognized the separate context hinted by
tsconfig.json in your
server/ directory, this was not reflected in type-checking (requiring a separate step).
No migration is required - existing projects will continue to work as before.
However, to take advantage of improved type checking, you can opt in to the new project references approach:
tsconfig.json to use project references:
tsconfig.json currently has an
"extends": "./.nuxt/tsconfig.json" line, remove it before adding the references. Project references and extends are mutually exclusive.
{
// Remove "extends": "./.nuxt/tsconfig.json" if present
"files": [],
"references": [
{ "path": "./.nuxt/tsconfig.app.json" },
{ "path": "./.nuxt/tsconfig.server.json" },
{ "path": "./.nuxt/tsconfig.shared.json" },
{ "path": "./.nuxt/tsconfig.node.json" }
]
}
tsconfig.json files (like
server/tsconfig.json) that extended
.nuxt/tsconfig.server.json.
- "typecheck": "nuxt prepare && vue-tsc --noEmit"
+ "typecheck": "nuxt prepare && vue-tsc -b --noEmit"
app/ directory.
server/ directory.
shared/ directory.
app/,
server/, or
shared/ directories will not work with the new project references setup.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
typescript: {
// customize tsconfig.app.json
tsConfig: {
// ...
},
// customize tsconfig.shared.json
sharedTsConfig: {
// ...
},
// customize tsconfig.node.json
nodeTsConfig: {
// ...
},
},
nitro: {
typescript: {
// customize tsconfig.server.json
tsConfig: {
// ...
},
},
},
})
The new configuration provides better type safety and IntelliSense for projects that opt in, while maintaining full backward compatibility for existing setups.
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
Four experimental features are no longer configurable in Nuxt 4:
experimental.treeshakeClientOnly will be
true (default since v3.0)
experimental.configSchema will be
true (default since v3.3)
experimental.polyfillVueUseHead will be
false (default since v3.4)
experimental.respectNoSSRHeader will be
false (default since v3.4)
vite.devBundler is no longer configurable - it will use
vite-node by default
These options have been set to their current values for some time and we do not have a reason to believe that they need to remain configurable.
polyfillVueUseHead is implementable in user-land with this plugin
respectNoSSRHeaderis implementable in user-land with server middleware
generate ConfigurationRemoval of Top-Level
🚦 Impact Level: Minimal
The top-level
generate configuration option is no longer available in Nuxt 4. This includes all of its properties:
generate.exclude - for excluding routes from prerendering
generate.routes - for specifying routes to prerender
The top level
generate configuration was a holdover from Nuxt 2. We've supported
nitro.prerender for a while now, and it is the preferred way to configure prerendering in Nuxt 3+.
Replace
generate configuration with the corresponding
nitro.prerender options:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
- generate: {
- exclude: ['/admin', '/private'],
- routes: ['/sitemap.xml', '/robots.txt']
- }
+ nitro: {
+ prerender: {
+ ignore: ['/admin', '/private'],
+ routes: ['/sitemap.xml', '/robots.txt']
+ }
+ }
})
In the table below, there is a quick comparison between 3 versions of Nuxt:
|Feature / Version
|Nuxt 2
|Nuxt Bridge
|Nuxt 3+
|Vue
|2
|2
|3
|Stability
|😊 Stable
|😊 Stable
|😊 Stable
|Performance
|🏎 Fast
|✈️ Faster
|🚀 Fastest
|Nitro Engine
|❌
|✅
|✅
|ESM support
|🌙 Partial
|👍 Better
|✅
|TypeScript
|☑️ Opt-in
|🚧 Partial
|✅
|Composition API
|❌
|🚧 Partial
|✅
|Options API
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Components Auto Import
|✅
|✅
|✅
<script setup> syntax
|❌
|🚧 Partial
|✅
|Auto Imports
|❌
|✅
|✅
|webpack
|4
|4
|5
|Vite
|⚠️ Partial
|🚧 Partial
|✅
|Nuxt CLI
|❌ Old
|✅ nuxt
|✅ nuxt
|Static sites
|✅
|✅
|✅
The migration guide provides a step-by-step comparison of Nuxt 2 features to Nuxt 3+ features and guidance to adapt your current application.
If you prefer to progressively migrate your Nuxt 2 application to Nuxt 3, you can use Nuxt Bridge. Nuxt Bridge is a compatibility layer that allows you to use Nuxt 3+ features in Nuxt 2 with an opt-in mechanism.