Nuxt accessibility

Most of what makes an app accessible is not specific to Nuxt: color contrast, form semantics, and ARIA work the same here as in any Vue or plain HTML application, and the resources at the end of this guide cover them well.

What Nuxt does change is navigation. Once your app has hydrated, it routes on the client, so the document is never reloaded and the browser no longer announces a new page or resets focus for you. Nuxt ships with features that fill some of that gap, and a few conventions cover the rest. This guide outlines best practices for handling that.

surfaces accessibility problems in your components while you develop, alongside the practices below. It is in alpha, so expect its API to change. @nuxt/a11y surfaces accessibility problems in your components while you develop, alongside the practices below. It is in alpha, so expect its API to change.

Screen readers announce a full page load by themselves, but they have no way of knowing that a client-side navigation happened. <NuxtRouteAnnouncer> solves this by rendering a hidden live region and writing the new page title into it after every navigation:

app.vue < template > < NuxtRouteAnnouncer /> < NuxtPage /> </ template >

The announcer reads the title that Unhead rendered, so it is only as useful as your titles are. If two routes share the same <title> , users hear nothing on the way between them.

When you need to announce something else, or to change how urgently it is announced, use useRouteAnnouncer :

app/pages/search.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const { set } = useRouteAnnouncer () const { data : results } = await useFetch ( ' /api/search ' ) watch (results , ( results ) => { set ( `${ results ?. length ?? 0 } results found ` ) } ) </ script >

Read more in NuxtRouteAnnouncer . Read more in

For in-page updates that are not navigations, such as form validation or toasts, use <NuxtAnnouncer> with useAnnouncer instead.

Because the route announcer follows the document title, giving every route a distinct title is the single most valuable thing you can do. Set a global template in app.vue and let each page fill in its own part:

app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > useHead ( { titleTemplate : title => title ? `${ title } - Nuxt ` : ' Nuxt ' , } ) </ script >

app/pages/about.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > useHead ( { title : ' About us ' , } ) </ script >

If your titles come from route metadata rather than from the page itself, you can read definePageMeta values from useRoute in a layout.

Read more in SEO and Meta . Read more in

Use <NuxtLink> for in-app navigation. It renders a real <a href="..."> , which means it is focusable, appears in the tab order, and works with middle-click and "open in new tab", all of which you would have to reimplement on a <div> with a @click handler calling navigateTo .

< template > < NuxtLink to = " /about " > About page </ NuxtLink > </ template >

In a menu or a set of breadcrumbs, the link matching the current route already exposes aria-current="page" , so assistive technology can tell which item you are on. Where a different token describes the relationship better, such as a step in a multi-page form, set ariaCurrentValue :

< template > < NuxtLink to = " /checkout/payment " aria-current-value = " step " > Payment </ NuxtLink > </ template >

Links to files in your public/ directory, or to another app on the same origin, are not routes that Vue Router knows about. Mark them as external so the browser performs a real navigation instead of failing to match a route.

Read more in NuxtLink . Read more in

After a client-side navigation, focus stays where it was, which is usually the link the user just activated. Vue Router does not move it and neither does Nuxt, so a keyboard user can end up tabbing through the whole header again to reach the content that just changed.

A skip link as the first tab stop of your app is the conventional fix, and it helps on the initial page load too:

app.vue < template > < a class = " skip-link " href = " #main " > Skip to main content </ a > < AppHeader /> < main id = " main " tabindex = " -1 " > < NuxtPage /> </ main > </ template > < style > . skip-link { position : absolute ; left : -9999px ; } . skip-link : focus { position : static ; } </ style >

<main> is not focusable on its own, so it needs tabindex="-1" to accept focus from the skip link or from a script. Use -1 rather than a positive value, which would move the element in the tab order and surprise everyone else.

If it suits your app, you can go further and move focus to the main region after every navigation from a plugin:

app/plugins/focus-main.client.ts export default defineNuxtPlugin ( () => { useRouter () . afterEach ( ( to , from ) => { if ( to . path === from . path ) { return } nextTick ( () => document . getElementById ( ' main ' ) ?. focus ()) } ) } )

Navigate around your app with the keyboard alone. Tabbing from the skip link into <main> after a couple of navigations will surface most focus problems quickly.

Nuxt scrolls to the top on a new route, restores the previous position when the user goes back, and scrolls to hash targets. If you need something different, such as smooth scrolling or a different offset, configure scrollBehaviorType or write your own scrollBehavior in router.options.ts . Bear in mind that smooth scrolling should respect the user's prefers-reduced-motion setting.