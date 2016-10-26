Dev Containers
Setting Up a Dev Container
If you're starting a new Nuxt project and want to develop inside a dev container, you can add the configuration yourself.
Prerequisites
Create the Configuration
Create a
.devcontainer/ folder in your project root with these two files:
{
"name": "nuxt-devcontainer",
"build": {
"dockerfile": "Dockerfile",
"context": "../"
},
"forwardPorts": [3000],
"portsAttributes": {
"3000": {
"label": "Application",
"onAutoForward": "openPreview"
}
},
"mounts": [
"type=volume,target=${containerWorkspaceFolder}/node_modules"
],
"postStartCommand": "pnpm install && pnpm dev:prepare"
}
FROM node:lts
WORKDIR /app
RUN npm i -g corepack && corepack enable
COPY package.json pnpm-lock.yaml pnpm-workspace.yaml ./
RUN pnpm install --frozen-lockfile
COPY . .
This configuration uses Node.js LTS and enables pnpm via corepack. It forwards port 3000 for the Nuxt dev server and persists
node_modules in a Docker volume to avoid reinstallation on container restarts.
corepack enable with your preferred manager (for example,
npm install -g yarn) and update the
postStartCommand accordingly.
Opening an Existing Dev Container
If a project already includes a dev container configuration, you can open it using any of these methods:
1. VS Code Prompt
When you open the project in VS Code, you should see a notification in the bottom right corner:
"Reopen in Dev Containers"
Click this button to build and open the project in a dev container.
2. Command Palette
If you dismiss the prompt or want to manually trigger it:
- Open the Command Palette (
Cmd+Shift+Pon Mac,
Ctrl+Shift+Pon Windows/Linux)
- Search for "Dev Containers: Reopen in Container"
- Select it
VS Code will build the container and reopen your project.
3. Dev Containers CLI
For advanced users or CI workflows, you can use the Dev Containers CLI directly:
# Install the CLI (if not already installed)
npm install -g @devcontainers/cli
# Build and open the project in a container
devcontainer up --workspace-folder .
# After making changes to .devcontainer, rebuild
devcontainer build
Next Steps
Once the container is running:
pnpm dev
Your Nuxt app will be available at http://localhost:3000.