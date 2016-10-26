If you're starting a new Nuxt project and want to develop inside a dev container, you can add the configuration yourself.

Read more about dev containers Read more about dev containers

Create a .devcontainer/ folder in your project root with these two files:

devcontainer.json { " name " : " nuxt-devcontainer " , " build " : { " dockerfile " : " Dockerfile " , " context " : " ../ " }, " forwardPorts " : [ 3000 ], " portsAttributes " : { " 3000 " : { " label " : " Application " , " onAutoForward " : " openPreview " } }, " mounts " : [ " type=volume,target=${containerWorkspaceFolder}/node_modules " ], " postStartCommand " : " pnpm install && pnpm dev:prepare " }

Dockerfile FROM node:lts WORKDIR /app RUN npm i -g corepack && corepack enable COPY package.json pnpm-lock.yaml pnpm-workspace.yaml ./ RUN pnpm install --frozen-lockfile COPY . .

This configuration uses Node.js LTS and enables pnpm via corepack. It forwards port 3000 for the Nuxt dev server and persists node_modules in a Docker volume to avoid reinstallation on container restarts.

To use a different package manager, replace corepack enable with your preferred manager (for example, npm install -g yarn ) and update the postStartCommand accordingly.

If a project already includes a dev container configuration, you can open it using any of these methods:

When you open the project in VS Code, you should see a notification in the bottom right corner:

"Reopen in Dev Containers"

Click this button to build and open the project in a dev container.

If you dismiss the prompt or want to manually trigger it:

Open the Command Palette ( Cmd+Shift+P on Mac, Ctrl+Shift+P on Windows/Linux) Search for "Dev Containers: Reopen in Container" Select it

VS Code will build the container and reopen your project.

For advanced users or CI workflows, you can use the Dev Containers CLI directly:

# Install the CLI (if not already installed) npm install -g @devcontainers/cli # Build and open the project in a container devcontainer up --workspace-folder . # After making changes to .devcontainer, rebuild devcontainer build

Once the container is running:

pnpm dev

Your Nuxt app will be available at http://localhost:3000.