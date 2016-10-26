How Nuxt Works?

This guide helps you better understand Nuxt internals to develop new solutions and module integrations on top of Nuxt.
When you start Nuxt in development mode with
nuxt dev or building a production application with
nuxt build,
a common context will be created, referred to as
nuxt internally. It holds normalized options merged with
nuxt.config file,
some internal state, and a powerful hooking system powered by unjs/hookable
allowing different components to communicate with each other. You can think of it as Builder Core.
This context is globally available to be used with Nuxt Kit composables. Therefore only one instance of Nuxt is allowed to run per process.
To extend the Nuxt interface and hook into different stages of the build process, we can use Nuxt Modules.
For more details, check out the source code.
When rendering a page in the browser or on the server, a shared context will be created, referred to as
nuxtApp.
This context keeps vue instance, runtime hooks, and internal states like ssrContext and payload for hydration.
You can think of it as Runtime Core.
This context can be accessed using
useNuxtApp() composable within Nuxt plugins and
<script setup> and vue composables.
Global usage is possible for the browser but not on the server, to avoid sharing context between users.
Since
useNuxtApp throws an exception if context is currently unavailable, if your composable does not always require
nuxtApp, you can use
tryUseNuxtApp instead, which will return
null instead of throwing an exception.
To extend the
nuxtApp interface and hook into different stages or access contexts, we can use Nuxt Plugins.
Check Nuxt App for more information about this interface.
nuxtApp has the following properties:
interface NuxtApp {
vueApp // the global Vue application: https://vuejs.org/api/application.html#application-api
versions // an object containing Nuxt and Vue versions
// These let you call and add runtime NuxtApp hooks
// https://github.com/nuxt/nuxt/blob/main/packages/nuxt/src/app/nuxt.ts#L18
hooks
hook
callHook
// Only accessible on server-side
ssrContext: {
url
req
res
runtimeConfig
noSSR
}
// This will be stringified and passed from server to client
payload: {
serverRendered: true
data: {}
state: {}
}
provide: (name: string, value: any) => void
}
For more details, check out the source code.
Nuxt builds and bundles project using Node.js but also has a runtime side.
While both areas can be extended, that runtime context is isolated from build-time. Therefore, they are not supposed to share state, code, or context other than runtime configuration!
nuxt.config and Nuxt Modules can be used to extend the build context, and Nuxt Plugins can be used to extend runtime.
When building an application for production,
nuxt build will generate a standalone build in the
.output directory, independent of
nuxt.config and Nuxt modules.