Nuxt's configuration and hooks systems make it possible to customize every aspect of Nuxt and add any integration you might need (Vue plugins, CMS, server routes, components, logging, etc.).
Nuxt modules are functions that sequentially run when starting Nuxt in development mode using
nuxt dev or building a project for production with
nuxt build.
With modules, you can encapsulate, properly test, and share custom solutions as npm packages without adding unnecessary boilerplate to your project, or requiring changes to Nuxt itself.
Create Your First Module
Learn how to create your first Nuxt module using the official starter template.
Add Plugins, Components & More
Learn how to inject plugins, components, composables and server routes from your module.
Use Hooks & Extend Types
Master lifecycle hooks, virtual files and TypeScript declarations in your modules.