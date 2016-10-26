Nuxt's configuration and hooks systems make it possible to customize every aspect of Nuxt and add any integration you might need (Vue plugins, CMS, server routes, components, logging, etc.).

Nuxt modules are functions that sequentially run when starting Nuxt in development mode using nuxt dev or building a project for production with nuxt build . With modules, you can encapsulate, properly test, and share custom solutions as npm packages without adding unnecessary boilerplate to your project, or requiring changes to Nuxt itself.