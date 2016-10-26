Module Author Guide

Learn how to create a Nuxt module to integrate, enhance or extend any Nuxt applications.

Nuxt's configuration and hooks systems make it possible to customize every aspect of Nuxt and add any integration you might need (Vue plugins, CMS, server routes, components, logging, etc.).

Nuxt modules are functions that sequentially run when starting Nuxt in development mode using nuxt dev or building a project for production with nuxt build. With modules, you can encapsulate, properly test, and share custom solutions as npm packages without adding unnecessary boilerplate to your project, or requiring changes to Nuxt itself.

Create Your First Module

Learn how to create your first Nuxt module using the official starter template.

Understand Module Structure

Learn how Nuxt modules are structured and how to define them.

Add Plugins, Components & More

Learn how to inject plugins, components, composables and server routes from your module.

Use Hooks & Extend Types

Master lifecycle hooks, virtual files and TypeScript declarations in your modules.

Test Your Module

Learn how to test your Nuxt module with unit, integration and E2E tests.

Follow Best Practices

Build performant and maintainable Nuxt modules with these guidelines.

Publish & Share Your Module

Join the Nuxt module ecosystem and publish your module to npm.

