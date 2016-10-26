This guide helps explain what ES Modules are and how to make a Nuxt app (or upstream library) compatible with ESM.
CommonJS (CJS) is a format introduced by Node.js that allows sharing functionality between isolated JavaScript modules (read more). You might be already familiar with this syntax:
const a = require('./a')
module.exports.a = a
Bundlers like webpack and Rollup support this syntax and allow you to use modules written in CommonJS in the browser.
Most of the time, when people talk about ESM vs. CJS, they are talking about a different syntax for writing modules.
import a from './a'
export { a }
Before ECMAScript Modules (ESM) became a standard (it took more than 10 years!), tooling like webpack and even languages like TypeScript started supporting so-called ESM syntax. However, there are some key differences with actual spec; here's a helpful explainer.
You may have been writing your app using ESM syntax for a long time. After all, it's natively supported by the browser, and in Nuxt 2 we compiled all the code you wrote to the appropriate format (CJS for server, ESM for browser).
When adding modules to your package, things were a little different. A sample library might expose both CJS and ESM versions, and let us pick which one we wanted:
{
"name": "sample-library",
"main": "dist/sample-library.cjs.js",
"module": "dist/sample-library.esm.js"
}
So in Nuxt 2, the bundler (webpack) would pull in the CJS file ('main') for the server build and use the ESM file ('module') for the client build.
module field is a convention used by bundlers like webpack and Rollup, but is not recognized by Node.js itself. Node.js only uses the
exports and
main fields for module resolution.
However, in recent Node.js LTS releases, it is now possible to use native ESM module within Node.js. That means that Node.js itself can process JavaScript using ESM syntax, although it doesn't do it by default. The two most common ways to enable ESM syntax are:
"type": "module" within your
package.json and keep using
.js extension
.mjs file extensions (recommended)
This is what we do for Nuxt Nitro; we output a
.output/server/index.mjs file. That tells Node.js to treat this file as a native ES module.
When you
import a module rather than
require it, Node.js resolves it differently. For example, when you import
sample-library, Node.js will look for the
exports entry in that library's
package.json, or fall back to the
main entry if
exports is not defined.
This is also true of dynamic imports, like
const b = await import('sample-library').
Node supports the following kinds of imports (see docs):
.mjs - these are expected to use ESM syntax
.cjs - these are expected to use CJS syntax
.js - these are expected to use CJS syntax unless their
package.json has
"type": "module"
For a long time module authors have been producing ESM-syntax builds but using conventions like
.esm.js or
.es.js, which they have added to the
module field in their
package.json. This hasn't been a problem until now because they have only been used by bundlers like webpack, which don't especially care about the file extension.
However, if you try to import a package with an
.esm.js file in a Node.js ESM context, it won't work, and you'll get an error like:
(node:22145) Warning: To load an ES module, set "type": "module" in the package.json or use the .mjs extension.
/path/to/index.js:1
export default {}
^^^^^^
SyntaxError: Unexpected token 'export'
at wrapSafe (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1001:16)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1049:27)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1114:10)
....
at async Object.loadESM (internal/process/esm_loader.js:68:5)
You might also get this error if you have a named import from an ESM-syntax build that Node.js thinks is CJS:
file:///path/to/index.mjs:5
import { named } from 'sample-library'
^^^^^
SyntaxError: Named export 'named' not found. The requested module 'sample-library' is a CommonJS module, which may not support all module.exports as named exports.
CommonJS modules can always be imported via the default export, for example using:
import pkg from 'sample-library';
const { named } = pkg;
at ModuleJob._instantiate (internal/modules/esm/module_job.js:120:21)
at async ModuleJob.run (internal/modules/esm/module_job.js:165:5)
at async Loader.import (internal/modules/esm/loader.js:177:24)
at async Object.loadESM (internal/process/esm_loader.js:68:5)
If you encounter these errors, the issue is almost certainly with the upstream library. They need to fix their library to support being imported by Node.
In the meantime, you can tell Nuxt not to try to import these libraries by adding them to
build.transpile:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
build: {
transpile: ['sample-library'],
},
})
You may find that you also need to add other packages that are being imported by these libraries.
In some cases, you may also need to manually alias the library to the CJS version, for example:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
alias: {
'sample-library': 'sample-library/dist/sample-library.cjs.js',
},
})
A dependency with CommonJS format, can use
module.exports or
exports to provide a default export:
module.exports = { test: 123 }
// or
exports.test = 123
This normally works well if we
require such dependency:
const pkg = require('cjs-pkg')
console.log(pkg) // { test: 123 }
Node.js in native ESM mode, typescript with
esModuleInterop enabled and bundlers such as webpack, provide a compatibility mechanism so that we can default import such library.
This mechanism is often referred to as "interop require default":
import pkg from 'cjs-pkg'
console.log(pkg) // { test: 123 }
However, because of the complexities of syntax detection and different bundle formats, there is always a chance that the interop default fails and we end up with something like this:
import pkg from 'cjs-pkg'
console.log(pkg) // { default: { test: 123 } }
Also when using dynamic import syntax (in both CJS and ESM files), we always have this situation:
import('cjs-pkg').then(console.log) // [Module: null prototype] { default: { test: '123' } }
In this case, we need to manually interop the default export:
// Static import
import { default as pkg } from 'cjs-pkg'
// Dynamic import
import('cjs-pkg').then(m => m.default || m).then(console.log)
For handling more complex situations and more safety, we recommend and internally use mlly in Nuxt that can preserve named exports.
import { interopDefault } from 'mlly'
// Assuming the shape is { default: { foo: 'bar' }, baz: 'qux' }
import myModule from 'my-module'
console.log(interopDefault(myModule)) // { foo: 'bar', baz: 'qux' }
The good news is that it's relatively simple to fix issues of ESM compatibility. There are two main options:
.mjs.
.cjs, for the greatest explicitness.
"type": "module" in your
package.json and ensuring that your built library uses ESM syntax. However, you may face issues with your dependencies - and this approach means your library can only be consumed in an ESM context.
The initial step from CJS to ESM is updating any usage of
require to use
import instead:
module.exports = function () { /* ... */ }
exports.hello = 'world'
export default function () { /* ... */ }
export const hello = 'world'
const myLib = require('my-lib')
import myLib from 'my-lib'
// or
const dynamicMyLib = await import('my-lib').then(lib => lib.default || lib)
In ESM Modules, unlike CJS,
require,
require.resolve,
__filename and
__dirname globals are not available
and should be replaced with
import() and
import.meta.filename.
const { join } = require('node:path')
const newDir = join(__dirname, 'new-dir')
import { fileURLToPath } from 'node:url'
const newDir = fileURLToPath(new URL('./new-dir', import.meta.url))
const someFile = require.resolve('./lib/foo.js')
import { resolvePath } from 'mlly'
const someFile = await resolvePath('my-lib', { url: import.meta.url })
exports field with conditional exports. (read more).
{
"exports": {
".": {
"import": "./dist/mymodule.mjs"
}
}
}