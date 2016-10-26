It is a good place to place any local modules you develop while building your application.

The auto-registered files patterns are:

modules/*/index.ts

modules/*.ts

You don't need to add those local modules to your nuxt.config.ts separately.

modules/hello/index.ts modules/hello/runtime/api-route.ts // `nuxt/kit` is a helper subpath import you can use when defining local modules // that means you do not need to add `@nuxt/kit` to your project's dependencies import { addServerHandler , createResolver , defineNuxtModule } from ' nuxt/kit ' export default defineNuxtModule ( { meta : { name : ' hello ' , }, setup () { const resolver = createResolver ( import . meta . url ) // Add an API route addServerHandler ( { route : ' /api/hello ' , handler : resolver . resolve ( ' ./runtime/api-route ' ) , } ) }, } ) export default defineEventHandler ( () => { return { hello : ' world ' } } )

When starting Nuxt, the hello module will be registered and the /api/hello route will be available.

Modules are executed in the following sequence:

First, the modules defined in nuxt.config.ts are loaded.

are loaded. Then, modules found in the modules/ directory are executed, and they load in alphabetical order.

You can change the order of local module by adding a number to the front of each directory name:

Directory structure modules/ 1.first-module/ index.ts 2.second-module.ts

