modules

Use the modules/ directory to automatically register local modules within your application.

It is a good place to place any local modules you develop while building your application.

The auto-registered files patterns are:

  • modules/*/index.ts
  • modules/*.ts

You don't need to add those local modules to your nuxt.config.ts separately.

// `nuxt/kit` is a helper subpath import you can use when defining local modules
// that means you do not need to add `@nuxt/kit` to your project's dependencies
import { addServerHandler, createResolver, defineNuxtModule } from 'nuxt/kit'

export default defineNuxtModule({
  meta: {
    name: 'hello',
  },
  setup () {
    const resolver = createResolver(import.meta.url)

    // Add an API route
    addServerHandler({
      route: '/api/hello',
      handler: resolver.resolve('./runtime/api-route'),
    })
  },
})

When starting Nuxt, the hello module will be registered and the /api/hello route will be available.

Modules are executed in the following sequence:

  • First, the modules defined in nuxt.config.ts are loaded.
  • Then, modules found in the modules/ directory are executed, and they load in alphabetical order.

You can change the order of local module by adding a number to the front of each directory name:

Directory structure
modules/
  1.first-module/
    index.ts
  2.second-module.ts
Read more in Docs > 4 X > Guide > Going Further > Modules.
Watch Vue School video about Nuxt private modules.