Nuxt automatically generates multiple TypeScript configuration files ( .nuxt/tsconfig.app.json , .nuxt/tsconfig.server.json , .nuxt/tsconfig.node.json and .nuxt/tsconfig.shared.json ) that include recommended basic TypeScript configuration for your project, references to auto-imports, API route types, path aliases, and more.

Your Nuxt project should include the following tsconfig.json file at the root of the project:

tsconfig.json { " files " : [], " references " : [ { " path " : " ./.nuxt/tsconfig.app.json " }, { " path " : " ./.nuxt/tsconfig.server.json " }, { " path " : " ./.nuxt/tsconfig.shared.json " }, { " path " : " ./.nuxt/tsconfig.node.json " } ] }

We do not recommend modifying the contents of this file directly, as doing so could overwrite important settings that Nuxt or other modules rely on. Instead, extend it via nuxt.config.ts .

Read more about the different type contexts of a Nuxt project here.

You can customize the TypeScript configuration of your Nuxt project for each context ( app , shared , node , and server ) in the nuxt.config.ts file.