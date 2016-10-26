tsconfig.json

Learn how Nuxt manages TypeScript configuration across different parts of your project.

Nuxt automatically generates multiple TypeScript configuration files (.nuxt/tsconfig.app.json, .nuxt/tsconfig.server.json, .nuxt/tsconfig.node.json and .nuxt/tsconfig.shared.json) that include recommended basic TypeScript configuration for your project, references to auto-imports, API route types, path aliases, and more.

Your Nuxt project should include the following tsconfig.json file at the root of the project:

tsconfig.json
{
  "files": [],
  "references": [
    {
      "path": "./.nuxt/tsconfig.app.json"
    },
    {
      "path": "./.nuxt/tsconfig.server.json"
    },
    {
      "path": "./.nuxt/tsconfig.shared.json"
    },
    {
      "path": "./.nuxt/tsconfig.node.json"
    }
  ]
}
We do not recommend modifying the contents of this file directly, as doing so could overwrite important settings that Nuxt or other modules rely on. Instead, extend it via nuxt.config.ts.
Read more about the different type contexts of a Nuxt project here.

Extending TypeScript Configuration

You can customize the TypeScript configuration of your Nuxt project for each context (app, shared, node, and server) in the nuxt.config.ts file.

nuxt.config.ts
export default defineNuxtConfig({
  typescript: {
    // customize tsconfig.app.json
    tsConfig: {
      // ...
    },
    // customize tsconfig.shared.json
    sharedTsConfig: {
      // ...
    },
    // customize tsconfig.node.json
    nodeTsConfig: {
      // ...
    },
  },
  nitro: {
    typescript: {
      // customize tsconfig.server.json
      tsConfig: {
        // ...
      },
    },
  },
})