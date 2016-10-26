The
.nuxtrc file can be used to configure Nuxt with a flat syntax. It is based on
unjs/rc9.
nuxt.config.
# Disable SSR
ssr=false
# Configuration for `@nuxt/devtools`
devtools.enabled=true
# Add Nuxt modules
modules[]=@nuxt/image
modules[]=nuxt-security
If present, the properties in the
nuxt.config file will overwrite the properties in
.nuxtrc file.
setups section to track module installation and upgrade state. This is used internally for module lifecycle hooks and should not be modified manually.
.nuxtrc FileGlobal
You can also create a global
.nuxtrc file in your home directory to apply configurations globally.
~/.nuxtrc
C:\Users\{username}\.nuxtrc
This global
.nuxtrc file allows you to define default settings that apply to all Nuxt projects on your system. However, project-level
.nuxtrc files will override these global settings, and
nuxt.config will take precedence over both.