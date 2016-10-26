The .nuxtrc file can be used to configure Nuxt with a flat syntax. It is based on unjs/rc9 .

For more advanced configurations, use nuxt.config

.nuxtrc # Disable SSR ssr = false # Configuration for `@nuxt/devtools` devtools.enabled = true # Add Nuxt modules modules[] =@nuxt/image modules[] =nuxt-security

If present, the properties in the nuxt.config file will overwrite the properties in .nuxtrc file.

Nuxt automatically adds a setups section to track module installation and upgrade state. This is used internally for module lifecycle hooks and should not be modified manually.

Discover all the available options in the Nuxt configuration documentation.

You can also create a global .nuxtrc file in your home directory to apply configurations globally.

On macOS/Linux, this file is located at: ~/.nuxtrc

On Windows, it is located at: C:\Users\{username}\.nuxtrc