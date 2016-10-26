.nuxtrc

The .nuxtrc file allows you to define nuxt configurations in a flat syntax.

The .nuxtrc file can be used to configure Nuxt with a flat syntax. It is based on unjs/rc9.

For more advanced configurations, use nuxt.config.

Usage

.nuxtrc
# Disable SSR
ssr=false

# Configuration for `@nuxt/devtools`
devtools.enabled=true

# Add Nuxt modules
modules[]=@nuxt/image
modules[]=nuxt-security

If present, the properties in the nuxt.config file will overwrite the properties in .nuxtrc file.

Nuxt automatically adds a setups section to track module installation and upgrade state. This is used internally for module lifecycle hooks and should not be modified manually.
Discover all the available options in the Nuxt configuration documentation.

Global .nuxtrc File

You can also create a global .nuxtrc file in your home directory to apply configurations globally.

  • On macOS/Linux, this file is located at:
    ~/.nuxtrc
  • On Windows, it is located at:
    C:\Users\{username}\.nuxtrc

This global .nuxtrc file allows you to define default settings that apply to all Nuxt projects on your system. However, project-level .nuxtrc files will override these global settings, and nuxt.config will take precedence over both.