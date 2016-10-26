The
shared/ directory allows you to share code that can be used in both the Vue app and the Nitro server.
shared/ directory is available in Nuxt v3.14+.
shared/ directory cannot import any Vue or Nitro code.
Method 1: Named export
export const capitalize = (input: string) => {
return input[0] ? input[0].toUpperCase() + input.slice(1) : ''
}
Method 2: Default export
export default function (input: string) {
return input[0] ? input[0].toUpperCase() + input.slice(1) : ''
}
You can now use auto-imported utilities in your Nuxt app and
server/ directory.
<script setup lang="ts">
const hello = capitalize('hello')
</script>
<template>
<div>
{{ hello }}
</div>
</template>
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
return {
hello: capitalize('hello'),
}
})
Only files in the
shared/utils/ and
shared/types/ directories will be auto-imported. Files nested within subdirectories of these directories will not be auto-imported unless you add these directories to
imports.dirs and
nitro.imports.dirs.
shared/utils and
shared/types auto-imports work and are scanned is identical to the
app/composables/ and
app/utils/ directories.
-| shared/
---| capitalize.ts # Not auto-imported
---| formatters
-----| lower.ts # Not auto-imported
---| utils/
-----| lower.ts # Auto-imported
-----| formatters
-------| upper.ts # Not auto-imported
---| types/
-----| bar.ts # Auto-imported
Any other files you create in the
shared/ folder must be manually imported using the
#shared alias (automatically configured by Nuxt):
// For files directly in the shared directory
import capitalize from '#shared/capitalize'
// For files in nested directories
import lower from '#shared/formatters/lower'
// For files nested in a folder within utils
import upper from '#shared/utils/formatters/upper'
This alias ensures consistent imports across your application, regardless of the importing file's location.