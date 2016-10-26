shared

Use the shared/ directory to share functionality between the Vue app and the Nitro server.

The shared/ directory is available in Nuxt v3.14+.
Code in the shared/ directory cannot import any Vue or Nitro code.

Usage

Method 1: Named export

shared/utils/capitalize.ts
export const capitalize = (input: string) => {
  return input[0] ? input[0].toUpperCase() + input.slice(1) : ''
}

Method 2: Default export

shared/utils/capitalize.ts
export default function (input: string) {
  return input[0] ? input[0].toUpperCase() + input.slice(1) : ''
}

You can now use auto-imported utilities in your Nuxt app and server/ directory.

app/app.vue
<script setup lang="ts">
const hello = capitalize('hello')
</script>

<template>
  <div>
    {{ hello }}
  </div>
</template>
server/api/hello.get.ts
export default defineEventHandler((event) => {
  return {
    hello: capitalize('hello'),
  }
})

How Files Are Scanned

Only files in the shared/utils/ and shared/types/ directories will be auto-imported. Files nested within subdirectories of these directories will not be auto-imported unless you add these directories to imports.dirs and nitro.imports.dirs.

The way shared/utils and shared/types auto-imports work and are scanned is identical to the app/composables/ and app/utils/ directories.
Read more in Docs > 4 X > Directory Structure > App > Composables#how Files Are Scanned.
Directory Structure
-| shared/
---| capitalize.ts        # Not auto-imported
---| formatters
-----| lower.ts           # Not auto-imported
---| utils/
-----| lower.ts           # Auto-imported
-----| formatters
-------| upper.ts         # Not auto-imported
---| types/
-----| bar.ts             # Auto-imported

Any other files you create in the shared/ folder must be manually imported using the #shared alias (automatically configured by Nuxt):

// For files directly in the shared directory
import capitalize from '#shared/capitalize'

// For files in nested directories
import lower from '#shared/formatters/lower'

// For files nested in a folder within utils
import upper from '#shared/utils/formatters/upper'

This alias ensures consistent imports across your application, regardless of the importing file's location.

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Guide > Concepts > Auto Imports.