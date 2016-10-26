The shared/ directory allows you to share code that can be used in both the Vue app and the Nitro server.

The shared/ directory is available in Nuxt v3.14+.

Code in the shared/ directory cannot import any Vue or Nitro code.

Method 1: Named export

shared/utils/capitalize.ts export const capitalize = ( input : string ) => { return input [ 0 ] ? input [ 0 ] . toUpperCase () + input . slice ( 1 ) : '' }

Method 2: Default export

shared/utils/capitalize.ts export default function ( input : string ) { return input [ 0 ] ? input [ 0 ] . toUpperCase () + input . slice ( 1 ) : '' }

You can now use auto-imported utilities in your Nuxt app and server/ directory.

app/app.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > const hello = capitalize ( ' hello ' ) </ script > < template > < div > {{ hello }} </ div > </ template >

server/api/hello.get.ts export default defineEventHandler ( ( event ) => { return { hello : capitalize ( ' hello ' ) , } } )

Only files in the shared/utils/ and shared/types/ directories will be auto-imported. Files nested within subdirectories of these directories will not be auto-imported unless you add these directories to imports.dirs and nitro.imports.dirs .

The way shared/utils and shared/types auto-imports work and are scanned is identical to the The wayandauto-imports work and are scanned is identical to the app/composables/ and app/utils/ directories.

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Directory Structure > App > Composables#how Files Are Scanned . Read more in

Directory Structure - | shared/ --- | capitalize.ts # Not auto-imported --- | formatters ----- | lower.ts # Not auto-imported --- | utils/ ----- | lower.ts # Auto-imported ----- | formatters ------- | upper.ts # Not auto-imported --- | types/ ----- | bar.ts # Auto-imported

Any other files you create in the shared/ folder must be manually imported using the #shared alias (automatically configured by Nuxt):

// For files directly in the shared directory import capitalize from ' #shared/capitalize ' // For files in nested directories import lower from ' #shared/formatters/lower ' // For files nested in a folder within utils import upper from ' #shared/utils/formatters/upper '

This alias ensures consistent imports across your application, regardless of the importing file's location.