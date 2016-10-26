The .nuxtignore file tells Nuxt to ignore files in your project’s root directory ( rootDir ) during the build phase.

It is subject to the same specification as .gitignore and .eslintignore files, in which each line is a glob pattern indicating which files should be ignored.

You can also configure nuxt.config file. You can also configure ignoreOptions ignorePrefix and ignore in yourfile.

.nuxtignore # ignore layout foo.vue app/layouts/foo.vue # ignore layout files whose name ends with -ignore.vue app/layouts/*-ignore.vue # ignore page bar.vue app/pages/bar.vue # ignore page inside ignore folder app/pages/ignore/*.vue # ignore route middleware files under foo folder except foo/bar.js app/middleware/foo/*.js ! app/middleware/foo/bar.js