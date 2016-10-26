.nuxtignore

The .nuxtignore file tells Nuxt to ignore files in your project’s root directory (rootDir) during the build phase.

It is subject to the same specification as .gitignore and .eslintignore files, in which each line is a glob pattern indicating which files should be ignored.

You can also configure ignoreOptions, ignorePrefix and ignore in your nuxt.config file.

Usage

.nuxtignore
# ignore layout foo.vue
app/layouts/foo.vue
# ignore layout files whose name ends with -ignore.vue
app/layouts/*-ignore.vue

# ignore page bar.vue
app/pages/bar.vue
# ignore page inside ignore folder
app/pages/ignore/*.vue

# ignore route middleware files under foo folder except foo/bar.js
app/middleware/foo/*.js
!app/middleware/foo/bar.js
More details about the spec are in the gitignore documentation.