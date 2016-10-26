The
.nuxtignore file tells Nuxt to ignore files in your project’s root directory (
rootDir) during the build phase.
It is subject to the same specification as
.gitignore and
.eslintignore files, in which each line is a glob pattern indicating which files should be ignored.
ignoreOptions,
ignorePrefix and
ignore in your
nuxt.config file.
# ignore layout foo.vue
app/layouts/foo.vue
# ignore layout files whose name ends with -ignore.vue
app/layouts/*-ignore.vue
# ignore page bar.vue
app/pages/bar.vue
# ignore page inside ignore folder
app/pages/ignore/*.vue
# ignore route middleware files under foo folder except foo/bar.js
app/middleware/foo/*.js
!app/middleware/foo/bar.js