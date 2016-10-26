content

Use the content/ directory to create a file-based CMS for your application.

Nuxt Content reads the content/ directory in your project and parses .md, .yml, .csv and .json files to create a file-based CMS for your application.

  • Render your content with built-in components.
  • Query your content with a MongoDB-like API.
  • Use your Vue components in Markdown files with the MDC syntax.
  • Automatically generate your navigation.
Learn more in Nuxt Content documentation.

Enable Nuxt Content

Install the @nuxt/content module in your project as well as adding it to your nuxt.config.ts with one command:

Terminal
npx nuxt module add content

Create Content

Place your markdown files inside the content/ directory:

content/index.md
# Hello Content

The module automatically loads and parses them.

Render Content

To render content pages, add a catch-all route using the <ContentRenderer> component:

app/pages/[...slug].vue
<script lang="ts" setup>
const route = useRoute()
const { data: page } = await useAsyncData(route.path, () => {
  return queryCollection('content').path(route.path).first()
})
</script>

<template>
  <div>
    <header><!-- ... --></header>

    <ContentRenderer
      v-if="page"
      :value="page"
    />

    <footer><!-- ... --></footer>
  </div>
</template>

Documentation

Head over to https://content.nuxt.com to learn more about the Content module features, such as how to build queries and use Vue components in your Markdown files with the MDC syntax.