Nuxt Content reads the content/ directory in your project and parses .md , .yml , .csv and .json files to create a file-based CMS for your application.

Render your content with built-in components.

Query your content with a MongoDB-like API.

Use your Vue components in Markdown files with the MDC syntax.

Automatically generate your navigation.

Learn more in Nuxt Content documentation.

Install the @nuxt/content module in your project as well as adding it to your nuxt.config.ts with one command:

Terminal npx nuxt module add content

Place your markdown files inside the content/ directory:

content/index.md # Hello Content

The module automatically loads and parses them.

To render content pages, add a catch-all route using the <ContentRenderer> component:

app/pages/[...slug].vue < script lang = " ts " setup > const route = useRoute () const { data : page } = await useAsyncData (route . path , () => { return queryCollection ( ' content ' ) . path ( route . path ) . first () } ) </ script > < template > < div > < header > <!-- ... --> </ header > < ContentRenderer v-if = " page " :value = " page " /> < footer > <!-- ... --> </ footer > </ div > </ template >