During the lifespan of your application, some errors may appear unexpectedly at runtime. In such case, we can use the error.vue file to override the default error files and display the error nicely.

error.vue < script setup lang = " ts " > import type { NuxtError } from ' #app ' const props = defineProps ( { error : Object as () => NuxtError , } ) </ script > < template > < div > < h1 > {{ error.statusCode }} </ h1 > < NuxtLink to = " / " > Go back home </ NuxtLink > </ div > </ template >

Although it is called an 'error page' it's not a route and shouldn't be placed in your ~/pages directory. For the same reason, you shouldn't use definePageMeta within this page. That being said, you can still use layouts in the error file, by utilizing the Although it is called an 'error page' it's not a route and shouldn't be placed in yourdirectory. For the same reason, you shouldn't usewithin this page. That being said, you can still use layouts in the error file, by utilizing the NuxtLayout component and specifying the name of the layout.

The error page has a single prop - error which contains an error for you to handle.

The error object provides the following fields:

interface NuxtError { statusCode : number fatal : boolean unhandled : boolean statusMessage ?: string data ?: unknown cause ?: unknown }

If you have an error with custom fields they will be lost; you should assign them to data instead: