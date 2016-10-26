During the lifespan of your application, some errors may appear unexpectedly at runtime. In such case, we can use the
error.vue file to override the default error files and display the error nicely.
<script setup lang="ts">
import type { NuxtError } from '#app'
const props = defineProps({
error: Object as () => NuxtError,
})
</script>
<template>
<div>
<h1>{{ error.statusCode }}</h1>
<NuxtLink to="/">Go back home</NuxtLink>
</div>
</template>
~/pages directory. For the same reason, you shouldn't use
definePageMeta within this page. That being said, you can still use layouts in the error file, by utilizing the
NuxtLayout component and specifying the name of the layout.
The error page has a single prop -
error which contains an error for you to handle.
The
error object provides the following fields:
interface NuxtError {
statusCode: number
fatal: boolean
unhandled: boolean
statusMessage?: string
data?: unknown
cause?: unknown
}
If you have an error with custom fields they will be lost; you should assign them to
data instead:
throw createError({
statusCode: 404,
statusMessage: 'Page Not Found',
data: {
myCustomField: true,
},
})