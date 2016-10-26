By default, Nuxt will treat this file as the entrypoint and render its content for every route of the application.

app/app.vue < template > < div > < h1 > Welcome to the homepage </ h1 > </ div > </ template >

If you are familiar with Vue, you might wonder where main.js is (the file that normally creates a Vue app). Nuxt does this behind the scene.

Most components are reusable pieces of the user interface, like buttons and menus. In Nuxt, you can create these components in the app/components/ directory, and they will be automatically available across your application without having to explicitly import them.

app/app.vue app/components/AppAlert.vue < template > < div > < h1 > Welcome to the homepage </ h1 > < AppAlert > This is an auto-imported component. </ AppAlert > </ div > </ template > < template > < span > < slot /> </ span > </ template >

Pages represent views for each specific route pattern. Every file in the app/pages/ directory represents a different route displaying its content.

To use pages, create an app/pages/index.vue file and add <NuxtPage /> component to the app/app.vue (or remove app/app.vue for default entry). You can now create more pages and their corresponding routes by adding new files in the app/pages/ directory.

app/pages/index.vue app/pages/about.vue < template > < div > < h1 > Welcome to the homepage </ h1 > < AppAlert > This is an auto-imported component </ AppAlert > </ div > </ template > < template > < section > < p > This page will be displayed at the /about route. </ p > </ section > </ template >

Layouts are wrappers around pages that contain a common User Interface for several pages, such as header and footer displays. Layouts are Vue files using <slot /> components to display the page content. The app/layouts/default.vue file will be used by default. Custom layouts can be set as part of your page metadata.

If you only have a single layout in your application, we recommend using If you only have a single layout in your application, we recommend using app/app.vue with <NuxtPage /> instead.

app/app.vue app/layouts/default.vue app/pages/index.vue app/pages/about.vue < template > < div > < NuxtLayout > < NuxtPage /> </ NuxtLayout > </ div > </ template > < template > < div > < AppHeader /> < slot /> < AppFooter /> </ div > </ template > < template > < div > < h1 > Welcome to the homepage </ h1 > < AppAlert > This is an auto-imported component </ AppAlert > </ div > </ template > < template > < section > < p > This page will be displayed at the /about route. </ p > </ section > </ template >

If you want to create more layouts and learn how to use them in your pages, find more information in the Layouts section.

If you only need to modify the <head> , you can refer to the If you only need to modify the, you can refer to the SEO and meta section

You can have full control over the HTML template by adding a Nitro plugin that registers a hook. The callback function of the render:html hook allows you to mutate the HTML before it is sent to the client.

server/plugins/extend-html.ts export default defineNitroPlugin ( ( nitroApp ) => { nitroApp . hooks . hook ( ' render:html ' , ( html , { event }) => { // This will be an object representation of the html template. console . log ( html ) html . head . push ( ` <meta name="description" content="My custom description" /> ` ) } ) // You can also intercept the response here. nitroApp . hooks . hook ( ' render:response ' , ( response , { event }) => { console . log ( response ) } ) } )