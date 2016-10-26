Introduction

Nuxt is a free and open-source framework with an intuitive and extendable way to create type-safe, performant and production-grade full-stack web applications and websites with Vue.js.
We made everything so you can start writing
.vue files from the beginning while enjoying hot module replacement in development and a performant application in production with server-side rendering by default.
Nuxt has no vendor lock-in, allowing you to deploy your application everywhere, even on the edge.
Nuxt uses conventions and an opinionated directory structure to automate repetitive tasks and allow developers to focus on pushing features. The configuration file can still customize and override its default behaviors.
app/pages/ directory. This can make it easier to organize your application and avoid the need for manual route configuration.
tsconfig.json.
Nuxt takes care of these and provides both frontend and backend functionality so you can focus on what matters: creating your web application.
Nuxt comes with built-in server-side rendering (SSR) capabilities by default, without having to configure a server yourself, which has many benefits for web applications:
Overall, server-side rendering can provide a faster and more efficient user experience, as well as improve search engine optimization and accessibility.
As Nuxt is a versatile framework, it gives you the possibility to statically render your whole application to a static hosting with
nuxt generate,
disable SSR globally with the
ssr: false option or leverage hybrid rendering by setting up the
routeRules option.
The Nuxt server engine Nitro unlocks new full-stack capabilities.
In development, it uses Rollup and Node.js workers for your server code and context isolation. It also generates your server API by reading files in
server/api/ and server middleware from
server/middleware/.
In production, Nitro builds your app and server into one universal
.output directory. This output is light: minified and removed from any Node.js modules (except polyfills). You can deploy this output on any system supporting JavaScript, from Node.js, Serverless, Workers, Edge-side rendering or purely static.
A Nuxt application can be deployed on a Node or Deno server, pre-rendered to be hosted in static environments, or deployed to serverless and edge providers.
A module system allows you to extend Nuxt with custom features and integrations with third-party services.
Nuxt is composed of different core packages:
We recommend reading each concept to have a full vision of Nuxt capabilities and the scope of each package.