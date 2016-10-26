Prerendering

Nuxt allows for select pages from your application to be rendered at build time. Nuxt will serve the prebuilt pages when requested instead of generating them on the fly.
Use the
nuxt generate command to build and pre-render your application using the Nitro crawler. This command is similar to
nuxt build with the
nitro.static option set to
true, or running
nuxt build --prerender.
This will build your site, stand up a nuxt instance, and, by default, prerender the root page
/ along with any of your site's pages it links to, any of your site's pages they link to, and so on.
npx nuxt generate
yarn nuxt generate
pnpm nuxt generate
bun x nuxt generate
You can now deploy the
.output/public directory to any static hosting service or preview it locally with
npx serve .output/public.
Working of the Nitro crawler:
/), any non-dynamic pages in your
~/pages directory, and any other routes in the
nitro.prerender.routes array.
payload.json to the
~/.output/public/ directory to be served statically.
<a href="...">) in the HTML to navigate to other routes.
This is important to understand since pages that are not linked to a discoverable page can't be pre-rendered automatically.
You can manually specify routes that Nitro will fetch and pre-render during the build or ignore routes that you don't want to pre-render like
/dynamic in the
nuxt.config file:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
nitro: {
prerender: {
routes: ['/user/1', '/user/2'],
ignore: ['/dynamic'],
},
},
})
You can combine this with the
crawlLinks option to pre-render a set of routes that the crawler can't discover like your
/sitemap.xml or
/robots.txt:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
nitro: {
prerender: {
crawlLinks: true,
routes: ['/sitemap.xml', '/robots.txt'],
},
},
})
Setting
nitro.prerender to
true is similar to
nitro.prerender.crawlLinks to
true.
Lastly, you can manually configure this using routeRules.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
routeRules: {
// Set prerender to true to configure it to be prerendered
'/rss.xml': { prerender: true },
// Set it to false to configure it to be skipped for prerendering
'/this-DOES-NOT-get-prerendered': { prerender: false },
// Everything under /blog gets prerendered as long as it
// is linked to from another page
'/blog/**': { prerender: true },
},
})
As a shorthand, you can also configure this in a page file using
defineRouteRules.
experimental.inlineRouteRules option in your
nuxt.config.
<script setup>
// Or set at the page level
defineRouteRules({
prerender: true,
})
</script>
<template>
<div>
<h1>Homepage</h1>
<p>Pre-rendered at build time</p>
</div>
</template>
This will be translated to:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
routeRules: {
'/': { prerender: true },
},
})
prerenderRoutes
You can use this at runtime within a Nuxt context to add more routes for Nitro to prerender.
<script setup>
prerenderRoutes(['/some/other/url'])
prerenderRoutes('/api/content/article/my-article')
</script>
<template>
<div>
<h1>This will register other routes for prerendering when prerendered</h1>
</div>
</template>
prerender:routes Nuxt hook
This is called before prerendering for additional routes to be registered.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
hooks: {
async 'prerender:routes' (ctx) {
const { pages } = await fetch('https://api.some-cms.com/pages').then(
res => res.json(),
)
for (const page of pages) {
ctx.routes.add(`/${page.name}`)
}
},
},
})
prerender:generate Nitro hook
This is called for each route during prerendering. You can use this for fine-grained handling of each route that gets prerendered.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
nitro: {
hooks: {
'prerender:generate' (route) {
if (route.route?.includes('private')) {
route.skip = true
}
},
},
},
})