Prerendering

Nuxt allows for select pages from your application to be rendered at build time. Nuxt will serve the prebuilt pages when requested instead of generating them on the fly.

Use the nuxt generate command to build and pre-render your application using the Nitro crawler. This command is similar to nuxt build with the nitro.static option set to true , or running nuxt build --prerender .

This will build your site, stand up a nuxt instance, and, by default, prerender the root page / along with any of your site's pages it links to, any of your site's pages they link to, and so on.

npm yarn pnpm bun npx nuxt generate yarn nuxt generate pnpm nuxt generate bun x nuxt generate

You can now deploy the .output/public directory to any static hosting service or preview it locally with npx serve .output/public .

Working of the Nitro crawler:

Load the HTML of your application's root route ( / ), any non-dynamic pages in your ~/pages directory, and any other routes in the nitro.prerender.routes array. Save the HTML and payload.json to the ~/.output/public/ directory to be served statically. Find all anchor tags ( <a href="..."> ) in the HTML to navigate to other routes. Repeat steps 1-3 for each anchor tag found until there are no more anchor tags to crawl.

This is important to understand since pages that are not linked to a discoverable page can't be pre-rendered automatically.

You can manually specify routes that Nitro will fetch and pre-render during the build or ignore routes that you don't want to pre-render like /dynamic in the nuxt.config file:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { nitro : { prerender : { routes : [ ' /user/1 ' , ' /user/2 ' ] , ignore : [ ' /dynamic ' ] , }, }, } )

You can combine this with the crawlLinks option to pre-render a set of routes that the crawler can't discover like your /sitemap.xml or /robots.txt :

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { nitro : { prerender : { crawlLinks : true , routes : [ ' /sitemap.xml ' , ' /robots.txt ' ] , }, }, } )

Setting nitro.prerender to true is similar to nitro.prerender.crawlLinks to true .

Lastly, you can manually configure this using routeRules.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { routeRules : { // Set prerender to true to configure it to be prerendered ' /rss.xml ' : { prerender : true }, // Set it to false to configure it to be skipped for prerendering ' /this-DOES-NOT-get-prerendered ' : { prerender : false }, // Everything under /blog gets prerendered as long as it // is linked to from another page ' /blog/** ' : { prerender : true }, }, } )

As a shorthand, you can also configure this in a page file using defineRouteRules .

This feature is experimental and in order to use it you must enable the experimental.inlineRouteRules option in your nuxt.config . This feature is experimental and in order to use it you must enable theoption in your

app/pages/index.vue < script setup > // Or set at the page level defineRouteRules ( { prerender : true , } ) </ script > < template > < div > < h1 > Homepage </ h1 > < p > Pre-rendered at build time </ p > </ div > </ template >

This will be translated to:

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { routeRules : { ' / ' : { prerender : true }, }, } )

You can use this at runtime within a Nuxt context to add more routes for Nitro to prerender.

app/pages/index.vue < script setup > prerenderRoutes ([ ' /some/other/url ' ]) prerenderRoutes ( ' /api/content/article/my-article ' ) </ script > < template > < div > < h1 > This will register other routes for prerendering when prerendered </ h1 > </ div > </ template >

This is called before prerendering for additional routes to be registered.

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { hooks : { async ' prerender:routes ' ( ctx ) { const { pages } = await fetch ( ' https://api.some-cms.com/pages ' ) . then ( res => res . json () , ) for ( const page of pages ) { ctx . routes . add ( ` / ${ page . name }` ) } }, }, } )

This is called for each route during prerendering. You can use this for fine-grained handling of each route that gets prerendered.