By default, Nuxt is configured to cover most use cases. The
nuxt.config.ts file can override or extend this default configuration.
The
nuxt.config.ts file is located at the root of a Nuxt project and can override or extend the application's behavior.
A minimal configuration file exports the
defineNuxtConfig function containing an object with your configuration. The
defineNuxtConfig helper is globally available without import.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
// My Nuxt config
})
This file will often be mentioned in the documentation, for example to add custom scripts, register modules or change rendering modes.
.ts extension for the
nuxt.config file. This way you can benefit from hints in your IDE to avoid typos and mistakes while editing your configuration.
You can configure fully typed, per-environment overrides in your nuxt.config
export default defineNuxtConfig({
$production: {
routeRules: {
'/**': { isr: true },
},
},
$development: {
//
},
$env: {
staging: {
//
},
},
})
To select an environment when running a Nuxt CLI command, simply pass the name to the
--envName flag, like so:
nuxt build --envName staging.
To learn more about the mechanism behind these overrides, please refer to the
c12 documentation on environment-specific configuration.
$meta key to provide metadata that you or the consumers of your layer might use.
The
runtimeConfig API exposes values like environment variables to the rest of your application. By default, these keys are only available server-side. The keys within
runtimeConfig.public and
runtimeConfig.app (which is used by Nuxt internally) are also available client-side.
Those values should be defined in
nuxt.config and can be overridden using environment variables.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
runtimeConfig: {
// The private keys which are only available server-side
apiSecret: '123',
// Keys within public are also exposed client-side
public: {
apiBase: '/api',
},
},
})
# This will override the value of apiSecret
NUXT_API_SECRET=api_secret_token
These variables are exposed to the rest of your application using the
useRuntimeConfig() composable.
<script setup lang="ts">
const runtimeConfig = useRuntimeConfig()
</script>
The
app.config.ts file, located in the source directory (by default
app/), is used to expose public variables that can be determined at build time. Contrary to the
runtimeConfig option, these cannot be overridden using environment variables.
A minimal configuration file exports the
defineAppConfig function containing an object with your configuration. The
defineAppConfig helper is globally available without import.
export default defineAppConfig({
title: 'Hello Nuxt',
theme: {
dark: true,
colors: {
primary: '#ff0000',
},
},
})
These variables are exposed to the rest of your application using the
useAppConfig composable.
<script setup lang="ts">
const appConfig = useAppConfig()
</script>
runtimeConfig vs.
app.config
As stated above,
runtimeConfig and
app.config are both used to expose variables to the rest of your application. To determine whether you should use one or the other, here are some guidelines:
runtimeConfig: Private or public tokens that need to be specified after build using environment variables.
app.config: Public tokens that are determined at build time, website configuration such as theme variant, title and any project config that are not sensitive.
|Feature
runtimeConfig
app.config
|Client Side
|Hydrated
|Bundled
|Environment Variables
|✅ Yes
|❌ No
|Reactive
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|Types support
|✅ Partial
|✅ Yes
|Configuration per Request
|❌ No
|✅ Yes
|Hot Module Replacement
|❌ No
|✅ Yes
|Non primitive JS types
|❌ No
|✅ Yes
Nuxt uses
nuxt.config.ts file as the single source of truth for configurations and skips reading external configuration files. During the course of building your project, you may have a need to configure those. The following table highlights common configurations and, where applicable, how they can be configured with Nuxt.
|Name
|Config File
|How To Configure
|Nitro
nitro.config.ts
|Use
nitro key in
nuxt.config
|PostCSS
postcss.config.js
|Use
postcss key in
nuxt.config
|Vite
vite.config.ts
|Use
vite key in
nuxt.config
|webpack
webpack.config.ts
|Use
webpack key in
nuxt.config
Here is a list of other common config files:
|Name
|Config File
|How To Configure
|TypeScript
tsconfig.json
|More Info
|ESLint
eslint.config.js
|More Info
|Prettier
prettier.config.js
|More Info
|Stylelint
stylelint.config.js
|More Info
|TailwindCSS
tailwind.config.js
|More Info
|Vitest
vitest.config.ts
|More Info
If you need to pass options to
@vitejs/plugin-vue or
@vitejs/plugin-vue-jsx, you can do this in your
nuxt.config file.
vite.vue for
@vitejs/plugin-vue. Check available options.
vite.vueJsx for
@vitejs/plugin-vue-jsx. Check available options.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
vite: {
vue: {
customElement: true,
},
vueJsx: {
mergeProps: true,
},
},
})
If you use webpack and need to configure
vue-loader, you can do this using
webpack.loaders.vue key inside your
nuxt.config file. The available options are defined here.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
webpack: {
loaders: {
vue: {
hotReload: true,
},
},
},
})
You may need to enable experimental features in Vue, such as
propsDestructure. Nuxt provides an easy way to do that in
nuxt.config.ts, no matter which builder you are using:
export default defineNuxtConfig({
vue: {
propsDestructure: true,
},
})
reactivityTransform migration from Vue 3.4 and Nuxt 3.9
Since Nuxt 3.9 and Vue 3.4,
reactivityTransform has been moved from Vue to Vue Macros which has a Nuxt integration.