Nuxt uses two directories to handle assets like stylesheets, fonts or images.

The app/assets/ directory contains by convention every asset that you want the build tool (Vite or webpack) to process.

The public/ directory is used as a public server for static assets publicly available at a defined URL of your application.

You can get a file in the public/ directory from your application's code or from a browser by the root URL / .

For example, referencing an image file in the public/img/ directory, available at the static URL /img/nuxt.png :

app/app.vue < template > < img src = " /img/nuxt.png " alt = " Discover Nuxt " > </ template >

Nuxt uses Vite (default) or webpack to build and bundle your application. The main function of these build tools is to process JavaScript files, but they can be extended through plugins (for Vite) or loaders (for webpack) to process other kinds of assets, like stylesheets, fonts or SVGs. This step transforms the original file, mainly for performance or caching purposes (such as stylesheet minification or browser cache invalidation).

By convention, Nuxt uses the app/assets/ directory to store these files but there is no auto-scan functionality for this directory, and you can use any other name for it.

In your application's code, you can reference a file located in the app/assets/ directory by using the ~/assets/ path.

For example, referencing an image file that will be processed if a build tool is configured to handle this file extension:

app/app.vue < template > < img src = " ~/assets/img/nuxt.png " alt = " Discover Nuxt " > </ template >