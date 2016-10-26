Nuxt's server is Nitro. It was originally created for Nuxt but is now part of UnJS and open for other frameworks - and can even be used on its own.
Using Nitro gives Nuxt superpowers:
Nitro is internally using h3, a minimal H(TTP) framework built for high performance and portability.
You can easily manage the server-only part of your Nuxt app, from API endpoints to middleware.
Both endpoints and middleware can be defined like this:
export default defineEventHandler(async (event) => {
// ... Do whatever you want here
})
And you can directly return
text,
json,
html or even a
stream.
Out-of-the-box, it supports hot module replacement and auto-import like the other parts of your Nuxt application.
Nitro offers the ability to deploy your Nuxt app anywhere, from a bare metal server to the edge network, with a start time of just a few milliseconds. That's fast!
There are more than 15 presets to build your Nuxt app for different cloud providers and servers, including:
Or for other runtimes:
Nitro has a powerful feature called
routeRules which allows you to define a set of rules to customize how each route of your Nuxt app is rendered (and more).
export default defineNuxtConfig({
routeRules: {
// Generated at build time for SEO purpose
'/': { prerender: true },
// Cached for 1 hour
'/api/*': { cache: { maxAge: 60 * 60 } },
// Redirection to avoid 404
'/old-page': {
redirect: { to: '/new-page', statusCode: 302 },
},
// ...
},
})
In addition, there are some route rules (for example,
ssr,
appMiddleware, and
noScripts) that are Nuxt specific to change the behavior when rendering your pages to HTML.
Some route rules (
appMiddleware,
redirect and
prerender) also affect client-side behavior.
Nitro is used to build the app for server side rendering, as well as pre-rendering.