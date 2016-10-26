Read more in Docs > 4 X > Directory Structure > Server . Read more in

Nuxt's server is Nitro . It was originally created for Nuxt but is now part of UnJS and open for other frameworks - and can even be used on its own.

Using Nitro gives Nuxt superpowers:

Full control of the server-side part of your app

Universal deployment on any provider (many zero-config)

Hybrid rendering

Nitro is internally using h3 , a minimal H(TTP) framework built for high performance and portability.

You can easily manage the server-only part of your Nuxt app, from API endpoints to middleware.

Both endpoints and middleware can be defined like this:

server/api/test.ts export default defineEventHandler ( async ( event ) => { // ... Do whatever you want here } )

And you can directly return text , json , html or even a stream .

Out-of-the-box, it supports hot module replacement and auto-import like the other parts of your Nuxt application.

Nitro offers the ability to deploy your Nuxt app anywhere, from a bare metal server to the edge network, with a start time of just a few milliseconds. That's fast!

There are more than 15 presets to build your Nuxt app for different cloud providers and servers, including:

Or for other runtimes:

Deno Bun

Nitro has a powerful feature called routeRules which allows you to define a set of rules to customize how each route of your Nuxt app is rendered (and more).

nuxt.config.ts export default defineNuxtConfig ( { routeRules : { // Generated at build time for SEO purpose ' / ' : { prerender : true }, // Cached for 1 hour ' /api/* ' : { cache : { maxAge : 60 * 60 } }, // Redirection to avoid 404 ' /old-page ' : { redirect : { to : ' /new-page ' , statusCode : 302 }, }, // ... }, } )

Learn about all available route rules are available to customize the rendering mode of your routes.

In addition, there are some route rules (for example, ssr , appMiddleware , and noScripts ) that are Nuxt specific to change the behavior when rendering your pages to HTML.

Some route rules ( appMiddleware , redirect and prerender ) also affect client-side behavior.

Nitro is used to build the app for server side rendering, as well as pre-rendering.