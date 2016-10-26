The
layers/ directory allows you to organize and share reusable code, components, composables, and configurations across your Nuxt application. Any layers within your project in the
layers/ directory will be automatically registered.
layers/ directory auto-registration is available in Nuxt v3.12.0+.
Each subdirectory within
layers/ is treated as a separate layer. A layer can contain the same structure as a standard Nuxt application.
nuxt.config.ts file to be recognized as a valid layer, even if it's empty.
-| layers/
---| base/
-----| nuxt.config.ts
-----| app/
-------| components/
---------| BaseButton.vue
-------| composables/
---------| useBase.ts
-----| server/
-------| api/
---------| hello.ts
---| admin/
-----| nuxt.config.ts
-----| app/
-------| pages/
---------| admin.vue
-------| layouts/
---------| admin.vue
Named layer aliases to the
srcDir of each layer are automatically created. You can access a layer using the
#layers/[name] alias:
// Access the base layer
import something from '#layers/base/path/to/file'
// Access the admin layer
import { useAdmin } from '#layers/admin/composables/useAdmin'
Each layer can include:
nuxt.config.ts - Layer-specific configuration that will be merged with the main config
app.config.ts - Reactive application configuration
app/components/ - Vue components (auto-imported)
app/composables/ - Vue composables (auto-imported)
app/utils/ - Utility functions (auto-imported)
app/pages/ - Application pages
app/layouts/ - Application layouts
app/middleware/ - Route middleware
app/plugins/ - Nuxt plugins
server/ - Server routes, middleware, and utilities
shared/ - Shared code between app and server
When multiple layers define the same resource (component, composable, page, etc.), the layer with higher priority wins. Layers are sorted alphabetically, with later letters having higher priority (Z > A).
To control the order, prefix directories with numbers:
1.base/,
2.features/,
3.admin/.