The layers/ directory allows you to organize and share reusable code, components, composables, and configurations across your Nuxt application. Any layers within your project in the layers/ directory will be automatically registered.

The layers/ directory auto-registration is available in Nuxt v3.12.0+.

Layers are ideal for organizing large codebases with Domain-Driven Design (DDD), creating reusable UI libraries or themes, sharing configuration presets across projects, and separating concerns like admin panels or feature modules.

Each subdirectory within layers/ is treated as a separate layer. A layer can contain the same structure as a standard Nuxt application.

Every layer must have a nuxt.config.ts file to be recognized as a valid layer, even if it's empty.

Directory structure - | layers/ --- | base/ ----- | nuxt.config.ts ----- | app/ ------- | components/ --------- | BaseButton.vue ------- | composables/ --------- | useBase.ts ----- | server/ ------- | api/ --------- | hello.ts --- | admin/ ----- | nuxt.config.ts ----- | app/ ------- | pages/ --------- | admin.vue ------- | layouts/ --------- | admin.vue

Named layer aliases to the srcDir of each layer are automatically created. You can access a layer using the #layers/[name] alias:

// Access the base layer import something from ' #layers/base/path/to/file ' // Access the admin layer import { useAdmin } from ' #layers/admin/composables/useAdmin '

Named layer aliases were introduced in Nuxt v3.16.0.

Each layer can include:

nuxt.config.ts - Layer-specific configuration that will be merged with the main config

- Layer-specific configuration that will be merged with the main config app.config.ts - Reactive application configuration

- Reactive application configuration app/components/ - Vue components (auto-imported)

- Vue components (auto-imported) app/composables/ - Vue composables (auto-imported)

- Vue composables (auto-imported) app/utils/ - Utility functions (auto-imported)

- Utility functions (auto-imported) app/pages/ - Application pages

- Application pages app/layouts/ - Application layouts

- Application layouts app/middleware/ - Route middleware

- Route middleware app/plugins/ - Nuxt plugins

- Nuxt plugins server/ - Server routes, middleware, and utilities

- Server routes, middleware, and utilities shared/ - Shared code between app and server

When multiple layers define the same resource (component, composable, page, etc.), the layer with higher priority wins. Layers are sorted alphabetically, with later letters having higher priority (Z > A).

To control the order, prefix directories with numbers: 1.base/ , 2.features/ , 3.admin/ .

