useAsyncData and
useFetch composables are not available. Please read the rest of this page for details.
Bridge is a forward-compatibility layer that allows you to experience many of the new Nuxt 3 features by simply installing and enabling a Nuxt module.
Using Nuxt Bridge, you can make sure your project is (almost) ready for Nuxt 3 and you can gradually proceed with the transition to Nuxt 3.
Make sure your dev server (
nuxt dev) isn't running, remove any package lock files (
package-lock.json and
yarn.lock), and install the latest Nuxt 2 version:
- "nuxt": "^2.16.3"
+ "nuxt": "^2.17.3"
Then, reinstall your dependencies:
npm install
yarn install
pnpm install
bun install
Install
@nuxt/bridge and
nuxi as development dependencies:
npm install -D @nuxt/bridge nuxi
yarn add --dev @nuxt/bridge nuxi
pnpm add -D @nuxt/bridge nuxi
bun add -D @nuxt/bridge nuxi
nuxt.configUpdate
Please make sure to avoid any CommonJS syntax such as
module.exports,
require or
require.resolve in your config file. It will soon be deprecated and unsupported.
You can use static
import, dynamic
import() and
export default instead. Using TypeScript by renaming to
nuxt.config.ts is also possible and recommended.
import { defineNuxtConfig } from '@nuxt/bridge'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
bridge: false,
})
The
nuxt command should now be changed to the
nuxt2 command.
{
"scripts": {
- "dev": "nuxt",
+ "dev": "nuxt2",
- "build": "nuxt build",
+ "build": "nuxt2 build",
- "start": "nuxt start",
+ "start": "nuxt2 start"
}
}
Try running
nuxt2 once here. You will see that the application works as before.
(If 'bridge' is set to false, your application will operate without any changes as before.)
With Nuxt Bridge, the migration to Nuxt 3 can proceed in steps.
The below
Upgrade Steps does not need to be done all at once.
Nuxt 3 natively supports TypeScript and ECMAScript Modules. Please check Native ES Modules for more info and upgrading.