Remove @nuxt/nitro : Bridge injects same functionality

nuxt.config.ts import { defineNuxtConfig } from ' @nuxt/bridge ' export default defineNuxtConfig ( { bridge : { nitro : true , }, } )

You will also need to update your scripts within your package.json to reflect the fact that Nuxt will now produce a Nitro server as build output.

Install nuxi as a development dependency:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm install -D nuxi yarn add --dev nuxi pnpm add -D nuxi bun add -D nuxi

Nuxt 3 introduced the new Nuxt CLI command nuxi . Update your scripts as follows to leverage the better support from Nuxt Bridge:

{ "scripts": { - "dev": "nuxt", + "dev": "nuxi dev", - "build": "nuxt build", + "build": "nuxi build", - "start": "nuxt start", + "start": "nuxi preview" } }

If nitro: false , use the nuxt2 command.

If you have set target: 'static' in your nuxt.config then you need to ensure that you update your build script to be nuxi generate .

package.json { " scripts " : { " build " : " nuxi generate " } }

For all other situations, you can use the nuxi build command.

package.json { " scripts " : { " build " : " nuxi build " , " start " : " nuxi preview " } }

Add the folder .output to the .gitignore file.