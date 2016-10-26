Nitro

Activate Nitro to your Nuxt 2 application with Nuxt Bridge.

Remove Modules

  • Remove @nuxt/nitro: Bridge injects same functionality

Update Config

nuxt.config.ts
import { defineNuxtConfig } from '@nuxt/bridge'

export default defineNuxtConfig({
  bridge: {
    nitro: true,
  },
})

Update Your Scripts

You will also need to update your scripts within your package.json to reflect the fact that Nuxt will now produce a Nitro server as build output.

Install Nuxi

Install nuxi as a development dependency:

npm install -D nuxi

Nuxi

Nuxt 3 introduced the new Nuxt CLI command nuxi. Update your scripts as follows to leverage the better support from Nuxt Bridge:

{
  "scripts": {
-   "dev": "nuxt",
+   "dev": "nuxi dev",
-   "build": "nuxt build",
+   "build": "nuxi build",
-   "start": "nuxt start",
+   "start": "nuxi preview"
  }
}
If nitro: false, use the nuxt2 command.

Static Target

If you have set target: 'static' in your nuxt.config then you need to ensure that you update your build script to be nuxi generate.

package.json
{
  "scripts": {
    "build": "nuxi generate"
  }
}

Server Target

For all other situations, you can use the nuxi build command.

package.json
{
  "scripts": {
    "build": "nuxi build",
    "start": "nuxi preview"
  }
}

Exclude Built Nitro Folder From Git

Add the folder .output to the .gitignore file.

Ensure Everything Goes Well

✔️ Try with nuxi dev and nuxi build (or nuxi generate) to see if everything goes well.