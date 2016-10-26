@nuxt/nitro: Bridge injects same functionality
import { defineNuxtConfig } from '@nuxt/bridge'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
bridge: {
nitro: true,
},
})
You will also need to update your scripts within your
package.json to reflect the fact that Nuxt will now produce a Nitro server as build output.
Install
nuxi as a development dependency:
npm install -D nuxi
yarn add --dev nuxi
pnpm add -D nuxi
bun add -D nuxi
Nuxt 3 introduced the new Nuxt CLI command
nuxi. Update your scripts as follows to leverage the better support from Nuxt Bridge:
{
"scripts": {
- "dev": "nuxt",
+ "dev": "nuxi dev",
- "build": "nuxt build",
+ "build": "nuxi build",
- "start": "nuxt start",
+ "start": "nuxi preview"
}
}
nitro: false, use the
nuxt2 command.
If you have set
target: 'static' in your
nuxt.config then you need to ensure that you update your build script to be
nuxi generate.
{
"scripts": {
"build": "nuxi generate"
}
}
For all other situations, you can use the
nuxi build command.
{
"scripts": {
"build": "nuxi build",
"start": "nuxi preview"
}
}
Add the folder
.output to the
.gitignore file.
✔️ Try with
nuxi dev and
nuxi build (or
nuxi generate) to see if everything goes well.