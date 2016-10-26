If you need to access the component state with head , you should migrate to using useHead .

If you need to use the Options API, there is a head() method you can use when you use defineNuxtComponent .

import { defineNuxtConfig } from ' @nuxt/bridge ' export default defineNuxtConfig ( { bridge : { meta : true , nitro : false , // If migration to Nitro is complete, set to true }, } )

In your nuxt.config , rename head to app.head . (Note that objects no longer have a hid key for deduplication.)

Nuxt 2 Nuxt 3 export default { head : { titleTemplate : ' %s - Nuxt ' , meta : [ { charset : ' utf-8 ' }, { name : ' viewport ' , content : ' width=device-width, initial-scale=1 ' }, { hid : ' description ' , name : ' description ' , content : ' Meta description ' }, ] , }, } export default defineNuxtConfig ( { app : { head : { titleTemplate : ' %s - Nuxt ' , meta : [ { charset : ' utf-8 ' }, { name : ' viewport ' , content : ' width=device-width, initial-scale=1 ' }, { name : ' description ' , content : ' Meta description ' }, ] , }, }, } )

Nuxt Bridge provides a new Nuxt 3 meta API that can be accessed with a new useHead composable.

< script setup lang = " ts " > useHead ( { title : ' My Nuxt App ' , } ) </ script >

This useHead composable uses @unhead/vue under the hood (rather than vue-meta) to manipulate your <head>.

We recommend not using the native Nuxt 2 head() properties in addition to useHead, as they may conflict.

For more information on how to use this composable, see the docs.

< script > // if using options API `head` method you must use `defineNuxtComponent` export default defineNuxtComponent ( { head ( nuxtApp ) { // `head` receives the nuxt app but cannot access the component instance return { meta : [ { name : ' description ' , content : ' This is my page description. ' , } ] , } }, } ) </ script >

Possible breaking change: head receives the nuxt app but cannot access the component instance. If the code in your head tries to access the data object through this or this.$data , you will need to migrate to the useHead composable.

If you want to use a function (for full control), then this cannot be set in your nuxt.config, and it is recommended instead to set it within your /layouts directory.