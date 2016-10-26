If you need to access the component state with
head, you should migrate to using
useHead .
If you need to use the Options API, there is a
head() method you can use when you use
defineNuxtComponent.
bridge.metaSet
import { defineNuxtConfig } from '@nuxt/bridge'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
bridge: {
meta: true,
nitro: false, // If migration to Nitro is complete, set to true
},
})
In your
nuxt.config, rename
head to
app.head. (Note that objects no longer have a
hid key for deduplication.)
export default {
head: {
titleTemplate: '%s - Nuxt',
meta: [
{ charset: 'utf-8' },
{ name: 'viewport', content: 'width=device-width, initial-scale=1' },
{ hid: 'description', name: 'description', content: 'Meta description' },
],
},
}
export default defineNuxtConfig({
app: {
head: {
titleTemplate: '%s - Nuxt',
meta: [
{ charset: 'utf-8' },
{ name: 'viewport', content: 'width=device-width, initial-scale=1' },
{ name: 'description', content: 'Meta description' },
],
},
},
})
useHead Composables
Nuxt Bridge provides a new Nuxt 3 meta API that can be accessed with a new
useHead composable.
<script setup lang="ts">
useHead({
title: 'My Nuxt App',
})
</script>
useHead composable uses
@unhead/vue under the hood (rather than
vue-meta) to manipulate your
<head>.
head() properties in addition to
useHead , as they may conflict.
For more information on how to use this composable, see the docs.
<script>
// if using options API `head` method you must use `defineNuxtComponent`
export default defineNuxtComponent({
head (nuxtApp) {
// `head` receives the nuxt app but cannot access the component instance
return {
meta: [{
name: 'description',
content: 'This is my page description.',
}],
}
},
})
</script>
head receives the nuxt app but cannot access the component instance. If the code in your
head tries to access the data object through
this or
this.$data, you will need to migrate to the
useHead composable.
If you want to use a function (for full control), then this cannot be set in your nuxt.config, and it is recommended instead to set it within your
/layouts directory.
<script setup lang="ts">
useHead({
titleTemplate: (titleChunk) => {
return titleChunk ? `${titleChunk} - Site Title` : 'Site Title'
},
})
</script>