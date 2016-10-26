@nuxt/typescript-build: Bridge enables same functionality
bridge.typescriptSet
import { defineNuxtConfig } from '@nuxt/bridge'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
bridge: {
typescript: true,
nitro: false, // If migration to Nitro is complete, set to true
},
})
tsconfig.jsonUpdate
If you are using TypeScript, you can edit your
tsconfig.json to benefit from auto-generated Nuxt types:
{
+ "extends": "./.nuxt/tsconfig.json",
"compilerOptions": {
...
}
}
.nuxt/tsconfig.json is generated and not checked into version control, you'll need to generate that file before running your tests. Add
nuxi prepare as a step before your tests, otherwise you'll see
TS5083: Cannot read file '~/.nuxt/tsconfig.json'For modern Nuxt projects, we recommend using TypeScript project references instead of directly extending
.nuxt/tsconfig.json.
./.nuxt/tsconfig.json will be overwritten by the options defined in your
tsconfig.json.
Overwriting options such as
"compilerOptions.paths" with your own configuration will lead TypeScript to not factor in the module resolutions from
./.nuxt/tsconfig.json. This can lead to module resolutions such as
#imports not being recognized.In case you need to extend options provided by
./.nuxt/tsconfig.json further, you can use the
alias property within your
nuxt.config.
nuxi will pick them up and extend
./.nuxt/tsconfig.json accordingly.