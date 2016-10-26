Remove @nuxt/typescript-build : Bridge enables same functionality

: Bridge enables same functionality Remove @nuxt/typescript-runtime and nuxt-ts : Nuxt 2 has built-in runtime support

import { defineNuxtConfig } from ' @nuxt/bridge ' export default defineNuxtConfig ( { bridge : { typescript : true , nitro : false , // If migration to Nitro is complete, set to true }, } )

If you are using TypeScript, you can edit your tsconfig.json to benefit from auto-generated Nuxt types:

tsconfig.json { + "extends": "./.nuxt/tsconfig.json", "compilerOptions": { ... } }

As .nuxt/tsconfig.json is generated and not checked into version control, you'll need to generate that file before running your tests. Add nuxi prepare as a step before your tests, otherwise you'll see TS5083: Cannot read file '~/.nuxt/tsconfig.json' For modern Nuxt projects, we recommend using .nuxt/tsconfig.json . Asis generated and not checked into version control, you'll need to generate that file before running your tests. Addas a step before your tests, otherwise you'll seeFor modern Nuxt projects, we recommend using TypeScript project references instead of directly extending