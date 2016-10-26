runtimeConfig option, nitro must have been configured.
Nuxt 3 approaches runtime config differently than Nuxt 2, using a new combined
runtimeConfig option.
First, you'll need to combine your
publicRuntimeConfig and
privateRuntimeConfig properties into a new one called
runtimeConfig, with the public config within a key called
public.
// nuxt.config.js
- privateRuntimeConfig: {
- apiKey: process.env.NUXT_API_KEY || 'super-secret-key'
- },
- publicRuntimeConfig: {
- websiteURL: 'https://public-data.com'
- }
+ runtimeConfig: {
+ apiKey: process.env.NUXT_API_KEY || 'super-secret-key',
+ public: {
+ websiteURL: 'https://public-data.com'
+ }
+ }
This also means that when you need to access public runtime config, it's behind a property called
public. If you use public runtime config, you'll need to update your code.
// MyWidget.vue
- <div>Website: {{ $config.websiteURL }}</div>
+ <div>Website: {{ $config.public.websiteURL }}</div>