When using runtimeConfig option, When usingoption, nitro must have been configured.

Nuxt 3 approaches runtime config differently than Nuxt 2, using a new combined runtimeConfig option.

First, you'll need to combine your publicRuntimeConfig and privateRuntimeConfig properties into a new one called runtimeConfig , with the public config within a key called public .

// nuxt.config.js - privateRuntimeConfig: { - apiKey: process.env.NUXT_API_KEY || 'super-secret-key' - }, - publicRuntimeConfig: { - websiteURL: 'https://public-data.com' - } + runtimeConfig: { + apiKey: process.env.NUXT_API_KEY || 'super-secret-key', + public: { + websiteURL: 'https://public-data.com' + } + }

This also means that when you need to access public runtime config, it's behind a property called public . If you use public runtime config, you'll need to update your code.