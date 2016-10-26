Nuxt Bridge provides access to Composition API syntax. It is specifically designed to be aligned with Nuxt 3. Because of this, there are a few extra steps to take when enabling Nuxt Bridge, if you have been using the Composition API previously.
@vue/composition-api from your dependencies.
@nuxtjs/composition-api from your dependencies (and from your modules in
nuxt.config).
@vue/composition-apiUsing
If you have been using just
@vue/composition-api and not
@nuxtjs/composition-api, then things are very straightforward.
- import Vue from 'vue'
- import VueCompositionApi from '@vue/composition-api'
-
- Vue.use(VueCompositionApi)
@vue/composition-api and rely on Nuxt Bridge auto-importing them for you.
@nuxtjs/composition-apiMigrating from
Nuxt Bridge implements the Composition API slightly differently from
@nuxtjs/composition-api and provides different composables (designed to be aligned with the composables that Nuxt 3 provides).
Because some composables have been removed and don't yet have a replacement, this will be a slightly more complicated process.
@nuxtjs/composition-api/module from your buildModulesRemove
You don't have to immediately update your imports yet - Nuxt Bridge will automatically provide a 'shim' for most imports you currently have, to give you time to migrate to the new, Nuxt 3-compatible composables, with the following exceptions:
withContext has been removed. See below.
useStatic has been removed. There is no current replacement. Feel free to raise a discussion if you have a use case for this.
reqRef and
reqSsrRef, which were deprecated, have now been removed entirely. Follow the instructions below regarding ssrRef to replace this.
bridge.capiSet
import { defineNuxtConfig } from '@nuxt/bridge'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
bridge: {
capi: true,
nitro: false, // If migration to Nitro is complete, set to true
},
})
For each other composable you are using from
@nuxtjs/composition-api, follow the steps below.
$fetchState and
$fetch have been removed.
const {
- $fetch,
- $fetchState,
+ fetch,
+ fetchState,
} = useFetch(() => { posts.value = await $fetch('/api/posts') })
defineNuxtMiddleware
This was a type-helper stub function that is now removed.
Remove the
defineNuxtMiddleware wrapper:
- import { defineNuxtMiddleware } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api`
- export default defineNuxtMiddleware((ctx) => {})
+ export default (ctx) => {}
For typescript support, you can use
@nuxt/types:
import type { Middleware } from '@nuxt/types'
export default <Middleware> function (ctx) { }
defineNuxtPlugin
This was a type-helper stub function that is now removed.
You may also keep using Nuxt 2-style plugins, by removing the function (as with defineNuxtMiddleware).
Remove the
defineNuxtPlugin wrapper:
- import { defineNuxtPlugin } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api'
- export default defineNuxtPlugin((ctx, inject) => {})
+ export default (ctx, inject) => {}
For typescript support, you can use
@nuxt/types:
import type { Plugin } from '@nuxt/types'
export default <Plugin> function (ctx, inject) {}
useRouter and
useRoute
Nuxt Bridge provides direct replacements for these composables via
useRouter and
useRoute.
The only key difference is that
useRoute no longer returns a computed property.
- import { useRouter, useRoute } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api'
const router = useRouter()
const route = useRoute()
- console.log(route.value.path)
+ console.log(route.path)