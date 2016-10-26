Nuxt Bridge provides access to Composition API syntax. It is specifically designed to be aligned with Nuxt 3. Because of this, there are a few extra steps to take when enabling Nuxt Bridge, if you have been using the Composition API previously.

Remove @vue/composition-api from your dependencies.

from your dependencies. Remove @nuxtjs/composition-api from your dependencies (and from your modules in nuxt.config ).

If you have been using just @vue/composition-api and not @nuxtjs/composition-api , then things are very straightforward.

First, remove the plugin where you are manually registering the Composition API. Nuxt Bridge will handle this for you. - import Vue from 'vue' - import VueCompositionApi from '@vue/composition-api' - - Vue.use(VueCompositionApi) Otherwise, there is nothing you need to do. However, if you want, you can remove your explicit imports from @vue/composition-api and rely on Nuxt Bridge auto-importing them for you.

Nuxt Bridge implements the Composition API slightly differently from @nuxtjs/composition-api and provides different composables (designed to be aligned with the composables that Nuxt 3 provides).

Because some composables have been removed and don't yet have a replacement, this will be a slightly more complicated process.

You don't have to immediately update your imports yet - Nuxt Bridge will automatically provide a 'shim' for most imports you currently have, to give you time to migrate to the new, Nuxt 3-compatible composables, with the following exceptions:

withContext has been removed. See below.

has been removed. See below. useStatic has been removed. There is no current replacement. Feel free to raise a discussion if you have a use case for this.

has been removed. There is no current replacement. Feel free to raise a discussion if you have a use case for this. reqRef and reqSsrRef , which were deprecated, have now been removed entirely. Follow the instructions below regarding ssrRef to replace this.

import { defineNuxtConfig } from ' @nuxt/bridge ' export default defineNuxtConfig ( { bridge : { capi : true , nitro : false , // If migration to Nitro is complete, set to true }, } )

For each other composable you are using from @nuxtjs/composition-api , follow the steps below.

$fetchState and $fetch have been removed.

const { - $fetch, - $fetchState, + fetch, + fetchState, } = useFetch(() => { posts.value = await $fetch('/api/posts') })

This was a type-helper stub function that is now removed.

Remove the defineNuxtMiddleware wrapper:

- import { defineNuxtMiddleware } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api` - export default defineNuxtMiddleware((ctx) => {}) + export default (ctx) => {}

For typescript support, you can use @nuxt/types :

import type { Middleware } from ' @nuxt/types ' export default < Middleware > function ( ctx ) { }

This was a type-helper stub function that is now removed.

You may also keep using Nuxt 2-style plugins, by removing the function (as with defineNuxtMiddleware).

Remove the defineNuxtPlugin wrapper:

- import { defineNuxtPlugin } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api' - export default defineNuxtPlugin((ctx, inject) => {}) + export default (ctx, inject) => {}

For typescript support, you can use @nuxt/types :

import type { Plugin } from ' @nuxt/types ' export default < Plugin > function ( ctx , inject ) {}

While this example is valid, Nuxt 3 introduces a new defineNuxtPlugin function that has a slightly different signature.

Read more in Missing link .

Nuxt Bridge provides direct replacements for these composables via useRouter and useRoute .

The only key difference is that useRoute no longer returns a computed property.