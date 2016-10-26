By migrating from
@nuxtjs/composition-api to the Nuxt 3 compatible API, there will be less rewriting when migrating to Nuxt 3.
ssrRef and
shallowSsrRef
These two functions have been replaced with a new composable that works very similarly under the hood:
useState.
The key differences are that you must provide a key for this state (which Nuxt generated automatically for
ssrRef and
shallowSsrRef), and that it can only be called within a Nuxt 3 plugin (which is defined by
defineNuxtPlugin) or a component instance. (In other words, you cannot use
useState with a global/ambient context, because of the danger of shared state across requests.)
- import { ssrRef } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api'
- const ref1 = ssrRef('initialData')
- const ref2 = ssrRef(() => 'factory function')
+ const ref1 = useState('ref1-key', () => 'initialData')
+ const ref2 = useState('ref2-key', () => 'factory function')
// accessing the state
console.log(ref1.value)
Because the state is keyed, you can access the same state from multiple locations, as long as you are using the same key.
You can read more about how to use this composable in the Nuxt 3 docs.
ssrPromise
This function has been removed, and you will need to find an alternative implementation if you were using it. If you have a use case for
ssrPromise, please let us know via a discussion.
onGlobalSetup
This function has been removed, but its use cases can be met by using
useNuxtApp or
useState within
defineNuxtPlugin. You can also run any custom code within the
setup() function of a layout.
- import { onGlobalSetup } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api'
- export default () => {
- onGlobalSetup(() => {
+ export default defineNuxtPlugin((nuxtApp) => {
+ nuxtApp.hook('vue:setup', () => {
// ...
})
- }
+ })
useStore
In order to access Vuex store instance, you can use
useNuxtApp().$store.
- import { useStore } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api`
+ const { $store } = useNuxtApp()
useContext and
withContext
You can access injected helpers using
useNuxtApp.
- import { useContext } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api`
+ const { $axios } = useNuxtApp()
useNuxtApp() also provides a key called
nuxt2Context which contains all the same properties you would normally access from Nuxt 2 context, but it's advised not to use this directly, as it won't exist in Nuxt 3. Instead, see if there is another way to access what you need. (If not, please raise a feature request or discussion.)
wrapProperty
This helper function is not provided any more but you can replace it with the following code:
import { computed, getCurrentInstance } from 'vue'
const wrapProperty = (property: string, makeComputed = true) => () => {
const vm = getCurrentInstance().proxy
return makeComputed ? computed(() => vm[property]) : vm[property]
}
useAsync and
useFetch
These two composables can be replaced with
useLazyAsyncData and
useLazyFetch, which are documented in the Nuxt 3 docs. Just like the previous
@nuxtjs/composition-api composables, these composables do not block route navigation on the client-side (hence the 'lazy' part of the name).
useFetch).
useLazyFetch must have been configured for Nitro.
Migrating to the new composables from
useAsync:
<script setup>
- import { useAsync } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api'
- const posts = useAsync(() => $fetch('/api/posts'))
+ const { data: posts } = useLazyAsyncData('posts', () => $fetch('/api/posts'))
+ // or, more simply!
+ const { data: posts } = useLazyFetch('/api/posts')
</script>
Migrating to the new composables from
useFetch:
<script setup>
- import { useFetch } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api'
- const posts = ref([])
- const { fetch } = useFetch(() => { posts.value = await $fetch('/api/posts') })
+ const { data: posts, refresh } = useLazyAsyncData('posts', () => $fetch('/api/posts'))
+ // or, more simply!
+ const { data: posts, refresh } = useLazyFetch('/api/posts')
function updatePosts() {
- return fetch()
+ return refresh()
}
</script>
useMeta
In order to interact with
vue-meta, you may use
useNuxt2Meta, which will work in Nuxt Bridge (but not Nuxt 3) and will allow you to manipulate your meta tags in a
vue-meta-compatible way.
<script setup>
- import { useMeta } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api'
useNuxt2Meta({
title: 'My Nuxt App',
})
</script>
You can also pass in computed values or refs, and the meta values will be updated reactively:
<script setup>
const title = ref('my title')
useNuxt2Meta({
title,
})
title.value = 'new title'
</script>
useNuxt2Meta() and the Options API
head() within the same component, as behavior may be unpredictable.
Nuxt Bridge also provides a Nuxt 3-compatible meta implementation that can be accessed with the
useHead composable.
<script setup>
- import { useMeta } from '@nuxtjs/composition-api'
useHead({
title: 'My Nuxt App',
})
</script>
You will also need to enable it explicitly in your
nuxt.config:
import { defineNuxtConfig } from '@nuxt/bridge'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
bridge: {
meta: true,
},
})
This
useHead composable uses
@unhead/vue under the hood (rather than
vue-meta) to manipulate your
<head>. Accordingly, it is recommended not to use both the native Nuxt 2
head() properties as well as
useHead , as they may conflict.
For more information on how to use this composable, see the Nuxt 3 docs.
Nuxt exposes every auto-import with the
#imports alias that can be used to make the import explicit if needed:
<script setup lang="ts">
import { computed, ref } from '#imports'
const count = ref(1)
const double = computed(() => count.value * 2)
</script>
If you want to disable auto-importing composables and utilities, you can set
imports.autoImport to
false in the
nuxt.config file.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
imports: {
autoImport: false,
},
})
This will disable auto-imports completely but it's still possible to use explicit imports from
#imports.