You can now migrate to the Nuxt 3 plugins API, which is slightly different in format from Nuxt 2.
Plugins now take only one argument (
nuxtApp). You can find out more in the docs.
export default defineNuxtPlugin((nuxtApp) => {
nuxtApp.provide('injected', () => 'my injected function')
// now available on `nuxtApp.$injected`
})
useNuxtApp or
useRuntimeConfig) within your plugins, you will need to use the
defineNuxtPlugin helper for those plugins.
nuxtApp.vueApp you should avoid registering plugins, directives, mixins or components this way without adding your own logic to ensure they are not installed more than once, or this may cause a memory leak.
You can now migrate to the Nuxt 3 middleware API, which is slightly different in format from Nuxt 2.
Middleware now take only two argument (
to,
from). You can find out more in the docs.
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to) => {
if (to.path !== '/') {
return navigateTo('/')
}
})
defineNuxtRouteMiddleware is not supported outside of the
app/middleware directory.
You can also use
definePageMeta in Nuxt Bridge.
You can be enabled with the
macros.pageMeta option in your configuration file
import { defineNuxtConfig } from '@nuxt/bridge'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
bridge: {
macros: {
pageMeta: true,
},
},
})
middleware and
layout.