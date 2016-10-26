asyncData and
fetch
Nuxt 3 provides new options for fetching data from an API.
In Nuxt 2 you might use
@nuxtjs/axios or
@nuxt/http to fetch your data - or just the polyfilled global
fetch.
In Nuxt 3 you can use a globally available
fetch method that has the same API as the Fetch API or
$fetch method which is using unjs/ofetch. It has a number of benefits, including:
You can read more about direct API calls or fetching data.
Nuxt 3 provides new composables for fetching data:
useAsyncData and
useFetch. They each have 'lazy' variants (
useLazyAsyncData and
useLazyFetch), which do not block client-side navigation.
In Nuxt 2, you'd fetch your data in your component using a syntax similar to:
export default {
async asyncData ({ params, $http }) {
const post = await $http.$get(`https://api.nuxtjs.dev/posts/${params.id}`)
return { post }
},
// or alternatively
fetch () {
this.post = await $http.$get(`https://api.nuxtjs.dev/posts/${params.id}`)
},
}
Within your methods and templates, you could use the
post variable similar how you'd use any other piece of data provided by your component.
With Nuxt 3, you can perform this data fetching using composables in your
setup() method or
<script setup> tag:
<script setup lang="ts">
// Define params wherever, through `defineProps()`, `useRoute()`, etc.
const { data: post, refresh } = await useAsyncData('post', () => $fetch(`https://api.nuxtjs.dev/posts/${params.id}`))
// Or instead - useFetch is a convenience wrapper around useAsyncData when you're just performing a simple fetch
const { data: post, refresh } = await useFetch(`https://api.nuxtjs.dev/posts/${params.id}`)
</script>
You can now use
post inside of your Nuxt 3 template, or call
refresh to update the data.
useFetch is not a direct replacement of the
fetch() hook. Rather,
useAsyncData replaces both hooks and is more customizable; it can do more than simply fetching data from an endpoint.
useFetch is a convenience wrapper around
useAsyncData for simply fetching data from an endpoint.
asyncData hook with
useAsyncData or
useFetch in your page/component.
fetch hook with
useAsyncData or
useFetch in your component.
head
key
You can now define a key within the
definePageMeta compiler macro.
- <script>
- export default {
- key: 'index'
- // or a method
- // key: route => route.fullPath
- }
+ <script setup>
+ definePageMeta({
+ key: 'index'
+ // or a method
+ // key: route => route.fullPath
+ })
</script>
layout
loading
This feature is not yet supported in Nuxt 3.
middleware
scrollToTop
This feature is not yet supported in Nuxt 3. If you want to overwrite the default scroll behavior of
vue-router, you can do so in an
~/router.options.ts (see docs) for more info.
Similar to
key, specify it within the
definePageMeta compiler macro.
- <script>
- export default {
- scrollToTop: false
- }
+ <script setup>
+ definePageMeta({
+ scrollToTop: false
+ })
</script>
transition
validate
The validate hook in Nuxt 3 only accepts a single argument, the
route. Just as in Nuxt 2, you can return a boolean value. If you return false and another match can't be found, this will mean a 404. You can also directly return an object with
statusCode/
statusMessage to respond immediately with an error (other matches will not be checked).
- <script>
- export default {
- async validate({ params }) {
- return /^\d+$/.test(params.id)
- }
- }
+ <script setup>
+ definePageMeta({
+ validate: async (route) => {
+ const nuxtApp = useNuxtApp()
+ return /^\d+$/.test(route.params.id)
+ }
+ })
</script>
watchQuery
This is not supported in Nuxt 3. Instead, you can directly use a watcher to trigger refetching data.
<script setup lang="ts">
const route = useRoute()
const { data, refresh } = await useFetch('/api/user')
watch(() => route.query, () => refresh())
</script>