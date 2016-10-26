Plugins now have a different format, and take only one argument ( nuxtApp ).

Nuxt 2 Nuxt 3 export default ( ctx , inject ) => { inject ( ' injected ' , () => ' my injected function ' ) } export default defineNuxtPlugin ( ( nuxtApp ) => { // now available on `nuxtApp.$injected` nuxtApp . provide ( ' injected ' , () => ' my injected function ' ) // You can alternatively use this format, which comes with automatic type support return { provide : { injected : () => ' my injected function ' , }, } } )

Migrate your plugins to use the defineNuxtPlugin helper function. Remove any entries in your nuxt.config plugins array that are located in your app/plugins/ folder. All files in this directory at the top level (and any index files in any subdirectories) will be automatically registered. Instead of setting mode to client or server , you can indicate this in the file name. For example, ~/plugins/my-plugin.client.ts will only be loaded on client-side.

Route middleware has a different format.

Nuxt 2 Nuxt 3 export default function ({ store , redirect }) { // If the user is not authenticated if ( ! store . state . authenticated ) { return redirect ( ' /login ' ) } } export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware ( ( to , from ) => { const auth = useState ( ' auth ' ) if ( ! auth . value . authenticated ) { return navigateTo ( ' /login ' ) } } )

Much like Nuxt 2, route middleware placed in your ~/middleware folder is automatically registered. You can then specify it by name in a component. However, this is done with definePageMeta rather than as a component option.

navigateTo is one of a number of route helper functions.

