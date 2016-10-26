Plugins now have a different format, and take only one argument (
nuxtApp).
export default (ctx, inject) => {
inject('injected', () => 'my injected function')
}
export default defineNuxtPlugin((nuxtApp) => {
// now available on `nuxtApp.$injected`
nuxtApp.provide('injected', () => 'my injected function')
// You can alternatively use this format, which comes with automatic type support
return {
provide: {
injected: () => 'my injected function',
},
}
})
defineNuxtPlugin helper function.
nuxt.config plugins array that are located in your
app/plugins/ folder. All files in this directory at the top level (and any index files in any subdirectories) will be automatically registered. Instead of setting
mode to
client or
server, you can indicate this in the file name. For example,
~/plugins/my-plugin.client.ts will only be loaded on client-side.
Route middleware has a different format.
export default function ({ store, redirect }) {
// If the user is not authenticated
if (!store.state.authenticated) {
return redirect('/login')
}
}
export default defineNuxtRouteMiddleware((to, from) => {
const auth = useState('auth')
if (!auth.value.authenticated) {
return navigateTo('/login')
}
})
Much like Nuxt 2, route middleware placed in your
~/middleware folder is automatically registered. You can then specify it by name in a component. However, this is done with
definePageMeta rather than as a component option.
navigateTo is one of a number of route helper functions.
defineNuxtRouteMiddleware helper function.
nuxt.config) can be placed in your
~/middleware folder with a
.global extension, for example
~/middleware/auth.global.ts.