If you wish to reference environment variables within your Nuxt 3 app, you will need to use runtime config.

When referencing these variables within your components, you will have to use the useRuntimeConfig composable in your setup method (or Nuxt plugin).

In the server/ portion of your app, you can use useRuntimeConfig without any import.

Read more in Docs > 4 X > Guide > Going Further > Runtime Config . Read more in

Add any environment variables that you use in your app to the runtimeConfig property of the nuxt.config file. Migrate process.env to useRuntimeConfig throughout the Vue part of your app.