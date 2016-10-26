Nuxt 3 provides several different ways to manage your meta tags:
nuxt.config.
useHead composable
You can customize
title,
titleTemplate,
base,
script,
noscript,
style,
meta,
link,
htmlAttrs and
bodyAttrs.
Unhead to manage your meta tags, but implementation details may change.
nuxt.config, rename
head to
meta. Consider moving this shared meta configuration into your
app.vue instead. (Note that objects no longer have a
hid key for deduplication.)
head, you should migrate to using
useHead . You might also consider using the built-in meta-components.
head() method you can use when you use
defineNuxtComponent.
<script>
export default {
data: () => ({
title: 'My App',
description: 'My App Description',
}),
head () {
return {
title: this.title,
meta: [{
hid: 'description',
name: 'description',
content: this.description,
}],
}
},
}
</script>
<script setup lang="ts">
const title = ref('My App')
const description = ref('My App Description')
// This will be reactive when you change title/description above
useHead({
title,
meta: [{
name: 'description',
content: description,
}],
})
</script>
Nuxt 3 also provides meta components that you can use to accomplish the same task. While these components look similar to HTML tags, they are provided by Nuxt and have similar functionality.
<script>
export default {
head () {
return {
title: 'My App',
meta: [{
hid: 'description',
name: 'description',
content: 'My App Description',
}],
}
},
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<Head>
<Title>My App</Title>
<Meta
name="description"
content="My app description"
/>
</Head>
<!-- -->
</div>
</template>
<Title> rather than
<title>).
<script>
// if using options API `head` method you must use `defineNuxtComponent`
export default defineNuxtComponent({
head (nuxtApp) {
// `head` receives the nuxt app but cannot access the component instance
return {
meta: [{
name: 'description',
content: 'This is my page description.',
}],
}
},
})
</script>