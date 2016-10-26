Roadmap

Nuxt is constantly evolving, with new features and modules being added all the time.
See our blog for the latest framework and ecosystem announcements.

Status Reports

Documentation Progress
Rendering Optimizations: Today and Tomorrow
Nuxt Image: Performance and Status

In roadmap below are some features we are planning or working on at the moment.

Check Discussions and RFCs for more upcoming features and ideas.
MilestoneExpected dateNotesDescription
SEO & PWA2025nuxt/nuxt#18395Migrating from nuxt-community/pwa-module for built-in SEO utils and service worker support
Assets2025nuxt/nuxt#22012Allow developers and modules to handle loading third-party assets.
Translations-nuxt/nuxt.com#1711A collaborative project for a stable translation process for Nuxt docs. Currently pending for ideas and documentation tooling support.

Core Modules Roadmap

In addition to the Nuxt framework, there are modules that are vital for the ecosystem. Their status will be updated below.

ModuleStatusNuxt SupportRepositoryDescription
ScriptsPublic Beta3.x, 4.xnuxt/scriptsEasy 3rd party script management.
Auth UtilsPlanned4.x, 5.xnuxt/auth-utils to be announcedThe temporary repository atinux/nuxt-auth-utils is available while awaiting its official integration into Nuxt via RFC.
A11yPlanned4.x, 5.xnuxt/a11y to be announcedAccessibility hinting and utilities nuxt/nuxt#23255
HintsPublic Alpha4.x, 5.xnuxt/hintsGuidance and suggestions for enhancing development practices.

Release Cycle

Since January 2023, we've adopted a consistent release cycle for Nuxt, following semver. We aim for major framework releases every year, with an expectation of patch releases every week or so and minor releases every month or so. They should never contain breaking changes except within options clearly marked as experimental.

We are planning a slight variation from this plan for Nuxt 4 and Nuxt 5. Nuxt 4 will be a stability-focused release containing all compatibilityVersion: 4 features, and will be followed shortly by Nuxt 5 which will include an upgrade to Nitro v3 and additional changes.

This approach separates breaking changes into manageable phases, allowing for better ecosystem testing and smoother migrations.

Ongoing Support for Nuxt

We commit to support each major version of Nuxt for a minimum of six months after the release of the next major version, and to providing an upgrade path for current users at that point.

Current Packages

The current active version of Nuxt is v4 which is available as nuxt on npm with the latest tag.

Nuxt 3 will continue to receive maintenance updates (both bug fixes and backports of features from Nuxt 4) until the end of January 2026.

Each active version has its own nightly releases which are generated automatically. For more about enabling the Nuxt nightly release channel, see the nightly release channel docs.

ReleaseInitial releaseEnd Of LifeDocs
5.x (scheduled)Q4 2025 (estimated)TBA 
4.x (stable)Nuxt latest version2025-07-166 months after 5.x releasenuxt.com
3.x (maintenance)Nuxt 3.x version2022-11-162026-01-31nuxt.com
2.x (unsupported)Nuxt 2.x version2018-09-212024-06-30v2.nuxt.com
1.x (unsupported)Nuxt 1.x version2018-01-082019-09-21 

Support Status

StatusDescription
UnsupportedThis version is not maintained any more and will not receive security patches
MaintenanceThis version will only receive security patches
StableThis version is being developed for and will receive security patches
DevelopmentThis version could be unstable
ScheduledThis version does not exist yet but is planned