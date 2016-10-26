See our blog for the latest framework and ecosystem announcements. See our blog for the latest framework and ecosystem announcements.

Milestone Expected date Notes Description SEO & PWA 2025 nuxt/nuxt#18395 Migrating from nuxt-community/pwa-module for built-in SEO utils and service worker support Assets 2025 nuxt/nuxt#22012 Allow developers and modules to handle loading third-party assets. Translations - nuxt/nuxt.com#1711 A collaborative project for a stable translation process for Nuxt docs. Currently pending for ideas and documentation tooling support.

In addition to the Nuxt framework, there are modules that are vital for the ecosystem. Their status will be updated below.

Module Status Nuxt Support Repository Description Scripts Public Beta 3.x, 4.x nuxt/scripts Easy 3rd party script management. Auth Utils Planned 4.x, 5.x nuxt/auth-utils to be announced The temporary repository atinux/nuxt-auth-utils is available while awaiting its official integration into Nuxt via RFC. A11y Planned 4.x, 5.x nuxt/a11y to be announced Accessibility hinting and utilities nuxt/nuxt#23255 Hints Public Alpha 4.x, 5.x nuxt/hints Guidance and suggestions for enhancing development practices.

Since January 2023, we've adopted a consistent release cycle for Nuxt, following semver . We aim for major framework releases every year, with an expectation of patch releases every week or so and minor releases every month or so. They should never contain breaking changes except within options clearly marked as experimental .

We are planning a slight variation from this plan for Nuxt 4 and Nuxt 5. Nuxt 4 will be a stability-focused release containing all compatibilityVersion: 4 features, and will be followed shortly by Nuxt 5 which will include an upgrade to Nitro v3 and additional changes.

This approach separates breaking changes into manageable phases, allowing for better ecosystem testing and smoother migrations.

We commit to support each major version of Nuxt for a minimum of six months after the release of the next major version, and to providing an upgrade path for current users at that point.

The current active version of Nuxt is v4 which is available as nuxt on npm with the latest tag.

Nuxt 3 will continue to receive maintenance updates (both bug fixes and backports of features from Nuxt 4) until the end of January 2026.

Each active version has its own nightly releases which are generated automatically. For more about enabling the Nuxt nightly release channel, see the nightly release channel docs.

Release Initial release End Of Life Docs 5.x (scheduled) Q4 2025 (estimated) TBA 4.x (stable) 2025-07-16 6 months after 5.x release nuxt.com 3.x (maintenance) 2022-11-16 2026-01-31 nuxt.com 2.x (unsupported) 2018-09-21 2024-06-30 v2.nuxt.com 1.x (unsupported) 2018-01-08 2019-09-21