Once you've read the general contribution guide, here are some specific points to make about contributions to the
nuxt/nuxt repository.
packages/kit: Toolkit for authoring Nuxt Modules, published as
@nuxt/kit.
packages/nuxt: The core of Nuxt, published as
nuxt.
packages/schema: Cross-version Nuxt typedefs and defaults, published as
@nuxt/schema.
packages/rspack: The Rspack bundler for Nuxt, published as
@nuxt/rspack-builder.
packages/vite: The Vite bundler for Nuxt, published as
@nuxt/vite-builder.
packages/webpack: The webpack bundler for Nuxt, published as
@nuxt/webpack-builder.
To contribute to Nuxt, you need to set up a local environment.
nuxt/nuxt repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device.
pnpm and
yarn
corepack enable
pnpm install --frozen-lockfile to Install the dependencies with pnpm:
pnpm install --frozen-lockfile
pnpm add.
pnpm-lock.yaml file is the source of truth for all Nuxt dependencies.
pnpm dev:prepare
git checkout -b my-new-branch
Then, test your changes against the playground and test your changes before submitting a pull request.
While working on a pull request, you will likely want to check if your changes are working correctly.
You can modify the example app in
playground/, and run:
pnpm dev
Every new feature should have a corresponding unit test (if possible). The
test/ directory in this repository is currently a work in progress, but do your best to create a new test following the example of what's already there.
Before creating a PR or marking it as ready-to-review, ensure that all tests pass by running:
pnpm test
You might have noticed already that we use ESLint to enforce a coding standard.
Before committing your changes, to verify that the code style is correct, run:
pnpm lint
pnpm lint --fix to fix most of the style changes.
If you are adding a new feature or refactoring or changing the behavior of Nuxt in any other manner, you'll likely want to document the changes. Please include any changes to the docs in the same PR. You don't have to write documentation up on the first commit (but please do so as soon as your pull request is mature enough).
When submitting your PR, there is a simple template that you have to fill out. Please tick all appropriate "answers" in the checklists.
If you spot an area where we can improve documentation or error messages, please do open a PR - even if it's just to fix a typo!
If you spot a typo or want to rephrase a sentence, you can click on the Edit this page link located on the right aside in the Community section.
Make the change directly in the GitHub interface and open a Pull Request.
The documentation content is inside the
docs/ directory of the nuxt/nuxt repository and written in markdown.
Documentation is linted using MarkdownLint and case police to keep the documentation cohesive.
pnpm lint:docs
pnpm lint:docs:fix to highlight and resolve any lint issues.
Please make sure your PR title adheres to the conventional commits guidelines.
docs: update the section about the nuxt.config.ts file